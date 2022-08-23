Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking a woman they say is connected to the theft of 10 guns and assorted jewelry on Staton House Road in Greenville.

A news release said Virginia Rose Pollock, 22, and Justin Scott Strader, were identified as suspects in the July 29 theft of guns from a residence. Eight of the firearms have been recovered following an investigation, the release said.


