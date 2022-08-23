Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking a woman they say is connected to the theft of 10 guns and assorted jewelry on Staton House Road in Greenville.
A news release said Virginia Rose Pollock, 22, and Justin Scott Strader, were identified as suspects in the July 29 theft of guns from a residence. Eight of the firearms have been recovered following an investigation, the release said.
Strader on Sunday was arrested in Wake County and is being held on a $250,000 secured bond at the Wake County Detention Center. Pollock remains at large; her whereabouts are unknown. The release said she is believed to be operating a white Mitsubishi four-door sedan with a cardboard tag.
The two face the same charges: 10 counts possession of a stolen firearm; 10 counts larceny of a firearm; felony conspiracy; safecracking; and misdemeanor larceny. Strader also was charged with five counts of obtaining property by false pretense.
Deputies also arrested the pair on April 8 when they stopped them in a stolen U-Haul about 4 a.m. near Memorial Drive and Greenville Boulevard. They possessed a 9mm handgun stolen from Phoenix, Arizona. Both posted bond and were released.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other casesreleased reports with the following details and allegations:
Suspect identified
The sheriff’s office also reported that Carlos Terrell Whitaker, 25, of Greenville is suspected of breaking into several vehicles in the Ayden and Grifton area during the month of July.
Whitaker is accused of stealing a firearm from one of the vehicles in addition to various other items. He is wanted on charges of breaking or entering a motor vehicle; larceny of a firearm; possession of stolen firearm; possession of firearm by felon; and misdemeanor larceny.
Whitaker has prior convictions including burglary and breaking or entering vehicles.
He is currently at large. The office is seeking the public’s help to locate him. Those with information should contact 902-2158 or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 758-7777 the release said.
Break-ins, thefts
200 block River Branch Road, Greenville, 10:43 a.m. Aug. 19: identity theft reported; case active.
6900 block N.C. 43 North, Fountain, 3:43- 5:44 p.m. Aug. 19: break-in at residence. Fire safe valued at $50 stolen; case active.
5967 South Main St., Falkland, 9:45- 9:54 p.m. Aug. 19: armed robbery reported at Falkland Mini Mart; $1,000 in cash stolen; case active.
211 Pactolus Highway, Greenville, 7:44- 9:25 a.m. Aug. 20: air conditioner coil stolen from Hardee’s Recycling; case active.
4112 N.C. 33 West, Greenville, 7:16 p.m. Aug. 20: clothes, shoes valued at $7.50 stolen from Dollar General; case closed.
Assaults
300 block Northwest Acres Drive, Greenville, 12:27 p.m. Aug. 19: woman assaulted by parent at residence; case cleared.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
3600 block Rose Road, 12:44 p.m. Aug. 17- 12 p.m. Aug. 18: break-in at residence. Electronics valued at $370 stolen; case active.
530 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 8:26 p.m. Aug. 18: clothes valued at $400 stolen from Old Navy; case active.
100 block Larkin Lane, 1- 6:20 a.m. Aug. 19: vehicle broken into at residence. Shoes valued at $170, electronics valued at $430 stolen. Damage to vehicle; case active.
100 block Shiloh Drive, 5:39 a.m. Aug. 19: $300 in cash stolen from residence; case inactive.
530 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 1:12 p.m. Aug. 19: clothes valued at $29.99 stolen from Old Navy; case active.
Assaults
3000 block Clubway Drive, 4:27 p.m. Aug. 19: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case closed by arrest.
1500 block East 14th Street, 6:20 a.m. Aug. 21: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case closed by arrest.
1200 block Holden Drive, 7:06 p.m. Aug. 21: woman assaulted by friend at residence; case inactive.