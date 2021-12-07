A Greenville man was injured during an assault with a firearm at a home north of town on Sunday, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The assault with a deadly weapon occurred about 11:15 p.m. in 1300 block Grace Street, which is off of Briley Road, west of N.C. 11, according to a case report.
The man, listed as Nijaquan Moore, 23, of Vanness Avenue in Greenville was attacked by an unknown offender and suffered major injuries. Reports indicate he was shot several times.
The offender used an unspecified firearm during the attack. No arrest was reported. The investigation is ongoing.
PITT COUNTY
The Sheriff’s Office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 7160 U.S. 264 East, Washington, 1 p.m. Dec. 5-5:48 p.m. Dec. 6: phone and purse valued at $115 stolen from Poorman’s Flea Market store; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3000 block Colony Court, 10:12 p.m. Dec. 5: home forcibly entered by acquaintance of owner, front door valued at $500 damaged during incident; case inactive.
- 1400 block Hooker Road, 11:50 p.m. Dec. 6-12:07 a.m. Dec. 7: resident unlawfully entered; case inactive.
- 100 block North Summit St., 6:36-7 p.m. Dec. 6: computers, tablets and jewelry valued at $4,959 stolen from a resident; case inactive.
- 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 2 p.m.-3:15 p.m. Dec. 5: $180.67 stolen from One Top Shop; case active.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 9:08-9:17 p.m. Dec. 5: clothing valued at $105 stolen from Walmart; case inactive.
- 500 S. Memorial Drive, 2:34 a.m. Dec. 5: $80 cash stolen from a Citgo gas station; case active.
Robbery arrest
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Snow Hill man in connection with two robberies in Maury, one on Sept. 9 and the other Dec. 3, Sheriff Lemmie Smith reported.
Jyrell Auston, 21, was located in a home in Darewood mobile home park shortly after the Dec. 3 robbery on Exum Lane, Smith said.
Warrants have been outstanding against Auston since the September robbery, also on Exum Lane, Smith said.
No one was injured during either incident. Auston was charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.
He also was served with several orders for arrest for failure to appear on unrelated charges. He was jailed at the Greene County Detention Center in lieu of a $540,500 bond.