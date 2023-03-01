The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s aid to identify a man suspected of stealing wooden pallets from a commercial office south of Ayden.
The sheriff’s office posted surveillance photos of the man on social media on Friday. The bearded suspect is wearing a cap, blue jeans and a dark-colored pullover bearing an indiscernible logo. He can be seen amid pallets in one photo. Another depicts a suspect vehicle, a silver Ford pickup truck of an undetermined model.
The suspect in question is connected to a theft that occurred between 3 p.m. Feb. 18 and 2 p.m. Feb. 20 at 138 Elliott Dixon Drive, an office of Grover Gaming.
An incident report indicated that 56 pallets were stolen, valued at $20 each. The investigation remains active. The post asked anyone with information to contact Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 758-7777.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
1000 block Gemstone Circle, Winterville, midnight-6:34 a.m. Feb. 23: vehicle broken into at residence. Electronics valued at $519, hair trimmer valued at $100, knife valued at $50, credit cards stolen; case active.
3200 block Black Jack-Simpson Road, 10:48 a.m. Feb. 24: fraud in the amount of $1,600 reported; case closed.
2400 block Black Jack-Simpson Road, 6:30-6:35 p.m. Feb. 24: robbery involving firearm reported at residence; $7,000 in cash stolen; case active.
2500 block Penny Hill Road, Greenville, 3 p.m. Feb. 24- 3:25 p.m. Feb. 25: pump shotgun valued at $200, handgun valued at $200 stolen from residence; case active.
5600 block U.S. 264 East, Greenville, midnight-3 p.m. Feb. 26: tools valued at $200 stolen from a vehicle. Items recovered; case cleared.
Assaults
2100 block Stokes Road, Greenville, 4 a.m. Feb. 24: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case active.
1500 block Green Haven Lane, Greenville, 11 p.m. Feb. 24- 7:29 a.m. Feb. 25: woman assaulted by unknown person at residence; case closed.
1200 block Windbrooke Drive, Grimesland, 6:51 p.m. Feb. 25: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case cleared.
3300 block Myrtlewood Court, Fountain, 11:11 a.m. Feb. 26: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case cleared.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
901 S. Memorial Drive, 9:33 a.m. Nov. 29- 10:53 a.m. Feb. 24: Englewood Carpetland defrauded of flooring materials valued at $29,198.23; case active.
3300 block Farrington Drive, 9:23 a.m. Jan. 6- 10:34 a.m. Feb. 24: license plate valued at $30 stolen from vehicle at residence; case inactive.
3040 Evans St., 3:40-3:44 p.m. Feb. 24: hygiene items valued at $535.88 stolen from Target; case closed by arrest.
3702 Charles Blvd., 7-7:22 p.m. Feb. 24: cell phone valued at $1,000 reported stolen at McDonald’s’ case active.
500 block Pitt-Greene Connector, 7:48-11 p.m. Feb. 25: elevator light bulbs stolen at University Edge & Dickinson Lofts; case active.
701 Moye Blvd., 9:46 p.m. Feb. 25: alcohol valued at $66.36 stolen from Sheetz; case inactive.
701 Moye Blvd., 4:08-5:26 p.m. Feb. 26: attempted theft of alcohol from Sheetz. Items recovered; case active.
701 Moye Blvd, 9:40-10:01 p.m. Feb. 26: alcohol valued at $12.83 stolen at Sheetz; case active.
2000 block Cherrytree Lane, 11:19 p.m. Feb. 26: $300 cash, wallet valued at $150 stolen by acquaintance at residence. Wallet recovered; case active.
Assaults
3900 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 11:26 a.m. Feb. 23: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
300 block Sycamore Street at East Third Street, 8:15 a.m. Feb. 25: woman assaulted at intersection; case closed by arrest.
300 block Haven Drive, 2:30-6:45 a.m. Feb. 26: woman assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case inactive.
500 block Pitt-Greene Connector, 3-3:20 a.m. Feb. 26: woman assaulted at apartment complex; case inactive.
3300 block East 10th Street, 5-10:14 a.m. Feb. 26: woman assaulted at residence; case inactive.
210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 11-11:13 a.m. Feb. 26: woman assaulted by known person at Walmart; case inactive.
2460 Stantonsburg Road, 6:44 p.m. Feb. 26: man assaulted at Food Lion. Concealed gun recovered; case closed by arrest.
1900 block Norcott Circle, 2:37 a.m. Feb. 27: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.