The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a trailer stolen from a Grifton business in February.

The sheriff’s office took to social media on March 10 asking its followers to provide any information on the location of a pewter-colored, 2020 Quality Cargo Trailer stolen from Gaskins Fabrication, 420 W. Hanrahan Road.


