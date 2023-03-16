The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a trailer stolen from a Grifton business in February.
The sheriff’s office took to social media on March 10 asking its followers to provide any information on the location of a pewter-colored, 2020 Quality Cargo Trailer stolen from Gaskins Fabrication, 420 W. Hanrahan Road.
An incident report corresponding to the case number posted to social media said the trailer was reported stolen on the morning of March 9 and is believed to have been stolen between 8 a.m. Feb. 9 and 9 a.m. March 4. The trailer is valued at $12,000.
The report said that the owner’s relationship with the suspect is unknown.
Anyone with information about the theft was asked to contact Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 758-7777, online at crimestopper.org or by using the P3 Tips application for mobile devices.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations.
Break-ins, thefts
- 2208 S. Memorial Drive, 9:02 a.m. March 13: Memorial Coin & Pawn defrauded of $150. Guns collected as evidence; case active.
- 1200 block Dickerson Lane, Grimesland, 2:31 p.m. March 13: building materials valued at $900 stolen from residence; case active.
- 100 block Field Street, Greenville, 3:46 p.m. Feb. 22-3:47 p.m. March 13: fraud reported in the amount of $1; case active.
Assaults
- 3800 block Ellis Drive, Farmville, 9:45-9:58 a.m. March 13: man assaulted by neighbor at residence; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations.
Break-ins, thefts
- 100 block Jarvis Street, 10 a.m. March 3-4 p.m. March 12: two motorized scooters valued at $1,000 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 100 block Golf View Drive, 5 p.m. March 3- 1:14 p.m. March 13: tools valued at $1,500 stolen from residence; case active.
- 2100 block Silver Maple Lane, 9:16 a.m. March 8-9:17 a.m. March 11: gray BMW 528i valued at $5,000 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 900 block Gabriel Drive, 2 a.m. March 10-10 a.m. March 11: vehicle broken into at residence. Bag valued at $250 stolen; case active.
- 600 block Glendale Drive, 5:30 a.m. March 10: vehicle broken into at residence; case inactive.
- 3800 block Alma Lee Drive, 7:30 a.m. March 10-8:49 a.m. March 13: break-in at residence. Light fixtures valued at $425 stolen; case inactive.
- 1800 block Cambria Drive, 11 a.m. March 10- 2:46 a.m. March 11: gold Infiniti Fx35 valued at $7,000 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 2:46 p.m. March 10: clothing valued at $61 stolen from Walmart; case closed by citation.
- 214 Donald Drive, 3 p.m. March 10- 7:30 a.m. March 13: light fixtures valued at $425 stolen from construction site; case inactive.
- 600 block Glendale Drive, 5:30 p.m. March 10: phone valued at $100 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 200 block Southwest Greenville Blvd., 9:19 p.m. March 10: firearm valued at $500 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 300 block East 12th Street, 10:44 p.m. March 10: break-in at residence. Damage to front door valued at $350; case inactive.
- 900 block Gabriel Drive, midnight-9:48 a.m. March 11: vehicle broken into in parking lot; case active.
- 1800 block Fox Den Way, 2 p.m. March 11- 8:30 a.m. March 12: light fixtures valued at $900, others valued at $300 stolen; case inactive.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 3:07 p.m. March 11: merchandise valued at $64 stolen from Walmart; case closed by arrest.
- 400 block South Greene Street, 7:08 p.m. March 11: burglary at residence; case active.
- 701 Moye Blvd., 9:32 p.m. March 11: alcohol valued at $120 stolen from Sheetz; case inactive.
- 4600 E. 10th St., 3:57 p.m. March 12: food valued at $172 stolen from Walmart. Merchandise recovered; case closed by citation.
- 110 E. Fourth St., 11:56 p.m. March 12: $900 cash stolen at Dirty Dan’s; case closed by citation.
- 3801 S. Memorial Drive, 8:08 p.m. March 13: food valued at $150 stolen from Walmart Neighborhood Market. Merchandise recovered; case active.
Assaults
- 500 block Spring Forest Road, 3:03 a.m. March 10: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 3200 block Summer Place, 8:39 a.m. March 10: woman assaulted by neighbor; case inactive.
- 2200 block Marin Way, 9:11 a.m. March 10; woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case inactive.
- 1322 E. 10th St., 8:32 p.m. March 10: man assaulted by unknown person at Papa John’s; case inactive.
- 3800 block Dunhage Road, 2:26 a.m. March 11: woman assaulted by known person at residence; case inactive.
- 3300 block Landmark Street, 10:30-10:49 p.m. March 12: woman assaulted at residence; case cleared.
- 1000 Charles Blvd., 12:30 a.m. March 14: man assaulted by girlfriend at Sheetz; case closed by arrest.