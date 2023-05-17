A Greenville man was charged with multiple weapon offenses and driving while impaired after McDonald’s employees notified officers he was “irate” in their drive-through.
At 12:54 a.m. on Friday, officers with the Greenville Police Department responded to the 300 block of Clairmont Drive after receiving a report of one shot fired, according to a spokeswoman for the agency.
Upon their arrival, officers were unable to locate any shell casings or damage to the residence. No injuries were reported.
A vehicle was observed leaving the area but officers did not have sufficient probable cause to initiate a stop, the spokeswoman said.
At 1:06 a.m., employees of the McDonald’s at 632 S. Memorial Drive called police to report a customer who became irate and appeared intoxicated in their drive-through. The employees also said they believed they had seen a gun in the man’s vehicle.
When officers arrived they were able to confirm it was the same car they had seen leaving Clairmont Drive during the initial call for service.
Police identified the driver as Ramon Jeffrey Byrd, 29, of 3197 E. 10th St., Greenville. The gun was located in his vehicle. Byrd had red, glassy eyes, slurred speech and an odor of alcohol on his breath, according to court documents. They said an open container of Fireball whiskey also was found in the car.
About that time, the residents on Clairmont called police again and said they had found damage to their property and a shell casing.
The casing was matched to the gun in Byrd’s car. He was arrested and charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property, possession of a firearm by a felon, destroying the gun’s serial number, driving while impaired and carrying a concealed gun.
Byrd was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $153,000 secured bond.
He has prior convictions for common-law robbery and first-degree burglary.
GREENVILLE
The police department, in other cases, released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2700 block Stantonsburg Road, 11-5:47 p.m. May 9: $35 in cash, baby stroller valued at $180 stolen from residence; case active.
- 3700 block Bostic Drive, 9:30 p.m. May 1- 4:30 p.m. May 14: vehicle broken into at residence. Gun valued at $1,000 stolen; case inactive.
- 1500 block Bridle Circle, 2 a.m. May 11- 1 p.m. May 12: vehicle broken into at residence. Gun valued at $500 stolen; case active.
- 310 Horseshoe Drive, 7 p.m. May 11- 7:40 a.m. May 12: vehicle broken into at residence. Clothes valued at $400, $50 in cash, jewelry valued at $25, bag valued at $180, perfume valued at $100 stolen; case active.
- 3200 block Summer Place, 9:37 a.m. May 13: break-in at residence; case active.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 2:20-4 p.m. May 13: clothing and toys valued at $569 stolen from Walmart; case closed by citation.
- 1900 block River Drive, 4 p.m. May 13- 9 a.m. May 14: vehicle broken into at residence. Handgun valued at $500 stolen; case inactive.
Assaults
- 800 block Cotanche Street, 3:30-3:40 a.m. May 12: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence. Phone valued at $700 stolen; case inactive.
- 3200 block Boardwalk Lane, 6:30-6:40 a.m. May 12: woman assaulted at residence; case active.
- 2900 block Cedar Creek Road, 12:09 a.m. May 13: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 3700 block Oak Leaf Way, 1:08 a.m. May 13: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 2600 block Mulberry Lane, 4:10 p.m. May 13: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case cleared.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3100 block Black Jack-Simpson Road, 12:35 p.m. May 10: break-in at residence; case active.
- 2400 block Bell Arthur Road, 3:58 p.m. May 11: cellphone valued at $900 stolen from residence; case closed.
- 2100 block Gracewood Drive, 11:36 p.m. May 11: break-in at residence. Electronics valued at $240, $15 in coins stolen; case active.
- 2596 Old River Road, 11:18 a.m. May 12: break-in at New York Grocery. Gun valued at $450, $7,000 in cash stolen; case active.
- 900 block Slauter Street, 9:15 a.m. May 14: $4 in cash, $40 in other items stolen from residence; case active.
- 3300 block Avon Road, midnight-12:51 p.m. May 14: vehicle valued at $500 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
- 1900 block Tripp Avenue, 9:14 p.m. May 10: woman assaulted by ex-boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 500 block Sands Road, 5:36 a.m. May 11: man assaulted by sibling; case active.
- 4025 N.C. 43 North, Grimesland, 10:18 a.m. May 11: man assaulted at Rock Springs Center; case active.
- 900 block Austin Lane, 5:59 p.m. May 11: man assaulted by girlfriend with cutting instrument at residence; case active.
- 2500 block Old River Road, 6:40 a.m. May 13: man assaulted by girlfriend with motor vehicle. No injuries reported; case active.