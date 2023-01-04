The Greenville Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired in the city’s Uptown District early Saturday, but details in the case are limited.
An incident report from the police said at 2:22 a.m. the department responded to the area of Jimmy John’s, 544 Cotanche St. The report indicated that the incident took place in the restaurant’s parking or drop lot.
A champagne and gold four-door sedan with black rims was listed as a suspect vehicle in the incident. A license plate number, make or model was not listed.
No injuries were listed on the report and further details were not available. The case is active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations: Break-ins, thefts
- 3200 block Moseley Drive, midnight Dec. 28: handgun valued at $650 stolen from residence; case active.
- 2500 block Sunset Avenue, noon Dec. 29-3 p.m. Dec. 30: vehicle broken into at residence; case active.
- 2500 block Sunset Avenue, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 29-7 a.m. Dec. 30: vehicle broken into at residence; case active.
- 100 block Oak Towne Drive, 8:14 a.m. Dec. 30 vehicle broken into at residence; case active.
- 1900 block White Hollow Drive, 12 p.m. Dec. 30: radio detection tool valued at $3,000 stolen; case active.
- 4600 E. 10th St., 11:18 a.m. Dec. 31: baseball cards valued at $50 stolen from Walmart. Merchandise recovered; case closed by citation.
- 4600 E. 10th St., 1:39 p.m. Dec. 31: merchandise valued at $300 stolen from Walmart; case active.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 4:30 p.m. Dec. 31: crab legs valued at $128.84 stolen from Walmart. Merchandise recovered; case closed by citation.
- 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 6:20 p.m. Dec. 31: clothing valued at $273 stolen from Belk; case active.
- 3702 Charles Blvd., 10 p.m. Dec. 31- 6:29 a.m. Jan. 1: $1,914 in cash stolen from McDonald’s by employee; case active.
- 1200 block South Wright Road, 9:56 a.m. Jan. 1: lawnmower valued at $1,500, bicycle valued at $400 stolen from residence; case active.
- 400 Watauga Ave., 1:13 p.m. Jan. 1: vehicle broken into at Selvia Chapel Freewill Baptist Church; $1,000 in cash, cellphone valued at $800 stolen; case active.
- 4600 E. 10th St., 2:13 p.m. Jan. 1: household items valued at $104 stolen from Walmart; case closed by citation.
- 100 block Paris Avenue, 11:30-11:48 p.m. Dec. 30: camera equipment, electronics, clothes valued at $800 stolen from residence; case active.
- 1900 block Exchange Drive, 8 p.m. Jan. 1- 1:17 p.m. Jan. 2: vehicle broken into at residence. Clothing valued at $540, computer monitor valued at $300, key fob valued at $200 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 200 block South Sylvan Drive, 10-10:07 a.m. Dec. 30: man assaulted; case active.
- 3200 block Boardwalk Lane, 2:02 p.m. Dec. 30: woman assaulted by unknown person at residence; case inactive.
- 400 block Wedgewood Drive, 8 p.m. Dec. 30: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 100 block Arthur Street, 9:52 p.m. Dec. 30: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 500 block Spring Forest Road, 7:13 a.m. Dec. 31: woman assaulted by in-law at residence; case active.
- 1300 block Dickinson Avenue, 10:45-10:58 a.m. Dec. 31: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 200 block Kristin Drive, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 31: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 3800 block Granada Drive, 12:18 a.m. Jan. 1: shots fired into occupied residence. No injuries reported; case active.
- 1930 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 3:30 a.m. Jan. 1: shots fired reported at Waffle House; case inactive.
- 1300 block Cotanche Street, 4:30 a.m. Jan. 1: woman assaulted by boyfriend at apartment complex; case closed by arrest.
- 1900 block East Third Street, 5 p.m. Jan. 1: woman assaulted by child at residence; case inactive.
- 3800 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 9:16 p.m. Jan. 1: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 2700 block Thackery Road, 5:55 a.m. Jan. 2: man assaulted by spouse at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 100 block Brownlea Drive, 10-10:15 a.m. Jan. 2: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case closed by arrest.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Shooting
An occupied vehicle was fired upon at N.C. 30 and U.S. 264 Friday night. The shooting occurred at 9:43 p.m. in the 700 block of N.C. 30, which is near the 264 Bar and Lounge. No injuries were reported but a narrative in the report said the victim’s Jeep was struck several times by gunfire. The case is active.
Break-ins, thefts
- 7483 U.S. 264 East, Washington, 8 a.m. Oct. 26-6:19 p.m. Dec. 26: check fraud reported at BTW Global; case cleared.
- 2500 block Mills Road, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 1: vehicle broken into at residence. Rifle valued at $2,500, tools valued at $670 stolen; case active.
- 200 block River Road Estates, 12 p.m. Dec. 30- 1:31 p.m. Jan. 1: phone valued at $80 stolen from residence; case cleared.
- 3000 block Williams Road, 8:28 p.m. Jan. 2: identity fraud reported; case closed by arrest.
- 900 block Fontana Court, 7:31-9:25 p.m. Jan. 2: burglary reported at residence. Firearm valued at $400, electronics valued at $350 stolen; case active.
- 1300 block Peyote Court, 6:41 a.m. Jan. 3: vehicle tag stolen, recovered; case active.
Assaults
- 4700 block Ariel Drive, Grimesland, 12:37 a.m. Dec. 31: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 1400 block Jasper Road, 7:14 p.m. Dec. 31: man assaulted by spouse at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 600 block Seven Pines Road, Fountain, 2:27 a.m. Jan. 1: man assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 203 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 4 a.m. Jan. 1: man assaulted by ex-partner at Holiday Inn; case active.
- 2300 block South Grimesland Bridge Road, Grimesland, 1:30 p.m. Jan. 1: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case active.
- 2600 block East Fire Tower Road, 3:18 p.m. Jan. 2: man assaulted by spouse at residence; case cleared.
- 400 block Pam Drive, 9:40 p.m. Jan. 2: woman assaulted by unknown person at residence; case cleared.