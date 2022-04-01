A 33-year-old man reported he was assaulted by his sibling at 7:20 p.m. on March 31.

According to a report released by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place on Millionaire Lane, Fountain. The offender reportedly used a motor vehicle and a knife during the assault. The victim was not injured during the incident.

The case is active.

PITT COUNTY

The sheriff’s office released additional reports with the following details and allegations:

Assaults

  • 601 Staton Road, 7:30 a.m. March 31: man assaulted by acquaintance in parking lot; case cleared.
  • 4700 block N.C. 11 North, Bethel, 7:38 p.m. March 31: man assaulted girlfriend at residence; case active.
  • 4391 Charles Blvd., 6 p.m.-8:04 p.m. March 31: man assaulted by unknown offender with handgun on highway; case active.

Break-ins, thefts


  • 3600 block N.C. 903 North, Stokes, 3:42 a.m. March 31: vehicle valued at $4,000 stolen from residence; case active.
  • 2205 Pactolus Highway, 9:08 a.m. March 31: items valued at $1,260 stolen from Mark’s Food Mart; case active.

GREENVILLE

The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:

Assaults

  • 1200 block Westridge Court, 9 p.m.-11:33 p.m. March 31: woman assaulted with handgun; case inactive.
  • 2100 block Silver Maple Lane, 5:50 p.m.-6:08 p.m. March 31: woman assaulted by unknown offender at her residence; case inactive.

Break-ins, thefts

  • 900 block Jefferson Drive, 3 p.m. Feb. 26-4 p.m. March 31: firearm valued at $300 stolen from residence; case inactive.
  • 700 block Patton Circle, Winterville, noon-11:53 p.m. March 31: iPhone valued at $800 stolen from residence; case inactive.