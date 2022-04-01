...INCREASED FIRE DANGER TODAY...
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 to 30 mph and relative
humidity values dropping to 20 to 30 percent will bring an
increased fire danger to much of eastern North Carolina today.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.
Crime roundup: Sibling assault under investigation
A 33-year-old man reported he was assaulted by his sibling at 7:20 p.m. on March 31.
According to a report released by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place on Millionaire Lane, Fountain. The offender reportedly used a motor vehicle and a knife during the assault. The victim was not injured during the incident.
The case is active.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released additional reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
601 Staton Road, 7:30 a.m. March 31: man assaulted by acquaintance in parking lot; case cleared.
4700 block N.C. 11 North, Bethel, 7:38 p.m. March 31: man assaulted girlfriend at residence; case active.
4391 Charles Blvd., 6 p.m.-8:04 p.m. March 31: man assaulted by unknown offender with handgun on highway; case active.
Break-ins, thefts
3600 block N.C. 903 North, Stokes, 3:42 a.m. March 31: vehicle valued at $4,000 stolen from residence; case active.
2205 Pactolus Highway, 9:08 a.m. March 31: items valued at $1,260 stolen from Mark’s Food Mart; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
1200 block Westridge Court, 9 p.m.-11:33 p.m. March 31: woman assaulted with handgun; case inactive.
2100 block Silver Maple Lane, 5:50 p.m.-6:08 p.m. March 31: woman assaulted by unknown offender at her residence; case inactive.
Break-ins, thefts
2
900 block Jefferson Drive, 3 p.m. Feb. 26-4 p.m. March 31: firearm valued at $300 stolen from residence; case inactive.
700 block Patton Circle, Winterville, noon-11:53 p.m. March 31: iPhone valued at $800 stolen from residence; case inactive.