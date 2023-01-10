Crime Roundup: Stolen firearms under investigation The Daily Reflector Jan 10, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two firearms which were reported stolen from a vehicle located in the 1800 block of Fred Drive in Greenville at 8:33 a.m. on Jan. 6.A report said a Draco AK47 valued at $900 and a Taurus G3c pistol valued at $300 were taken from an unlocked vehicle. The firearms last were seen on Jan. 1. The case is active.PITT COUNTYThe sheriff’s office, in other cases, released reports with the following details and allegations:Assaults2400 block Joe Gardener Road, Grifton, 9:20 p.m. Jan. 8: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case active.5800 block White Line Road, Ayden, 11:03 p.m. Jan. 8: man assaulted by unknown offender at residence; case active.Break-ins, thefts8500 block N.C. 11 S, Grifton, 8 a.m. Jan. 4-8:50 a.m. Jan. 6: generator valued at $800 stolen; case active.3400 block Brick Kiln Road, Greenville, 6:19 p.m. Jan. 6: $949 in cash stolen from residence; case active.2200 block Lester Mills Road, Greenville, 9:33 a.m. Jan. 8: television, tablet, laptop, speakers, jewelry and a fan valued at $2,090 stolen from residence; case active.GREENVILLEThe Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:Assaults3200 block Moseley Drive, Greenville, 5:04 a.m. Jan. 9: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case cleared.Break-ins, thefts1900 block Rosemont Drive, Greenville, 6 p.m. Jan. 5-8:51 a.m. Jan. 6: Buick Encore valued at $12,000 stolen from residence, vehicle recovered; case inactive.3200 block Summer Place, Greenville, 10:39 p.m. Jan. 8: break-in reported at residence; investigation ongoing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Medical Directory 2022