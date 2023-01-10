The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two firearms which were reported stolen from a vehicle located in the 1800 block of Fred Drive in Greenville at 8:33 a.m. on Jan. 6.

A report said a Draco AK47 valued at $900 and a Taurus G3c pistol valued at $300 were taken from an unlocked vehicle. The firearms last were seen on Jan. 1. The case is active.