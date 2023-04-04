Pitt County deputies arrested a 19-year-old on drug and weapons charges after a car he was in was stopped in the northwestern part of the county on Sunday.
The agency said in a Monday news release that a State Highway Patrol officer stopped the vehicle on N.C. 43 North at Cottondale Road between Greenville in Falkland. The agency did not report the time of the stop or what prompted it.
Deputies responded to assist the trooper, the release said. They had probable cause to search the vehicle and located a 9mm handgun with a drum-style magazine, the release said.
The handgun had been reported stolen from Kinston, the release said. Deputies also seized marijuana from the vehicle.
The vehicle was being driven by a juvenile, the release said. Demetrius Antrel Barrett of Greenville was the passenger.
Barrett was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance; contributing to the delinquency of a minor; violation of a probation release order on a Feb. 17 arrest.
He was jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center and was released after posting an $87,500 secured bond.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff's office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
3519 N.C. 43 N., 12:01 March 14-midnight March 23: $2,970 in cash and lottery tickets stolen from Speedway by employee; case active.
5000 block N.C. 11 North, Bethel, 6 p.m. March 31: tools valued at $127 stolen from residence; case active.
7900 block Goldsboro Run, Farmville, 9:09 p.m. March 31: red Ford F-150 valued at $1,500 stolen from residence; case closed.
1000 block Mumford Road, 8:32 a.m. April 1: break-in at residence. Metal valued at $250 stolen; case active.
1600 block Ivy Road Winterville, 12:47 a.m. April 2: silver Chevrolet Trailblazer valued at $5,000 stolen from residence. Vehicle recovered; case closed.
Assaults
1700 block Kathryn Lane, 9:25 a.m. March 31: woman assaulted by grandchild at residence; case cleared.
400 block Tar Heel Drive, 10:34-10:44 p.m. March 31: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
4000 block Tabitha Lane, 6:32 p.m. April 2: man threatened with gun by unknown person at residence; case active.