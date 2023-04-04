Demetrius Barrett

Demetrius Barrett

 Bobby Burns Staff Writer

Pitt County deputies arrested a 19-year-old on drug and weapons charges after a car he was in was stopped in the northwestern part of the county on Sunday.

The agency said in a Monday news release that a State Highway Patrol officer stopped the vehicle on N.C. 43 North at Cottondale Road between Greenville in Falkland. The agency did not report the time of the stop or what prompted it.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566.