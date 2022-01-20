A 19-year-old was shot in the arm and leg early Thursday in the parking lot of an East 10th Street apartment complex, according to a Greenville Police Department report.
Tyquan Zavon Artis or Bellamy Circle was listed as the victim of an assault with a deadly weapon. A case report said the incident occurred about 1:15 a.m. at 3535 E. 10th St., which is the address of The Davis Apartments.
Police received multiple calls for shots fired and located a potential crime scene outside of building No. 12, the department reported. A short time later, officers stopped a vehicle matching the description of one seen speeding away from the scene.
The car was stopped in the area of Red Banks Road and 14th Street, the department reported. It was discovered the passenger of that vehicle had been shot in the arm and shin.
Police said a gun and ammo were located in the vehicle. Officers are still in the process of interviewing potential witnesses as it happened during the overnight hours. Further investigation is needed as to a possible motive. No arrest was reported.
One car in the parking lot was struck in the rear with a bullet, the report said. Another car had blood on the right rear bumper.
It’s not the first shooting at The Davis. On Nov. 10, a 22-year-old Goldsboro man was shot and killed there. Police found Lemonte Anderson dead in a parked car about 8 a.m. No arrest has been reported.
Tiyon Markivus Williams, 20, was shot in the doorway of Apt. 712 at the complex about 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, 2020. He was transported to Vidant Medical Center in a private vehicle and died at the hospital. A man was arrested on firearms charges but no murder charges have been filed.
Police records show four residential burglaries and three larcenies at the complex over the last year.
Greenville
The department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
- 2309 S. Memorial Drive, 9:10 p.m. Jan. 19: man assaulted girlfriend and damaged her vehicle at Greenville Motel; case cleared by arrest.
- 1800 block Hopkins Drive, 2:08 p.m. Jan. 19: man assaulted girlfriend at her residence; case active.
Break-ins, thefts
- 671 S. Memorial Drive, 11:23 p.m. Jan. 19: beer valued at $32 stolen from Walgreens; case active.
PITT COUNTY
The Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
- 6800 block West Wilson Street, Fountain, 8:10 p.m. Jan. 19: woman assaulted by ex-husband at her residence; case clear.
Break-ins, thefts
690 block Roosevelt Spain Road, noon Jan. 18–9:52 p.m. Jan. 19: vehicle valued at $1,000 stolen from residence; case active.