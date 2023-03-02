Tre’yon Hill, 18, Joshuh Fisher, Jr., 18 and Davontae Boone, 19, from left, all of Northampton County, were arrested early Tuesday morning after Greenville police officers received a call that catalytic converters were being stolen from a truck at the Rent-A-Center, 609 S.E. Greenville Blvd.
Three men were arrested after Greenville police caught them in the act of stealing catalytic converters from a cargo truck, the department reported.
Officers responded to the Rent-A-Center parking lot, 609 S.E. Greenville Blvd., at 4:43 a.m. on Tuesday after receiving a call of a larceny in progress. They found three men under a rental truck using a battery powered saw to cut off its catalytic converter.
Tre’yon Hill, 18, of 421 Main St., Rich Square, Joshuh Fisher Jr., 18, of 612 Pellam Court, Rich Square, and Davontae Qaudell Boone, 19, of 9105 U.S. 258., Conway, were taken into custody.
Officers found three other already detached catalytic converters in the suspects’ vehicle when they were arrested. All three were charged with felony conspiracy and attempted larceny. Hill and Fisher both received a charge of possess catalytic converter. Boone received two charges of possess catalytic converter.
A spokeswoman for the police department said catalytic converters are made of precious metals whose prices have soared in recent years. Thieves can receive well over $200 per converter from a recycler or scrap yard, she said, with rare or larger converters being worth more. Recyclers in turn can extract the precious metals, such as palladium, and resell it for several thousand dollars per ounce.
Larger vehicles are typically targeted due to their converters being more valuable and more accessible, the spokeswoman said.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
3200 block Moseley Drive, midnight-9:09 p.m. Feb. 27: break-in at residence; case active.
4600 E. 10th St., 7:20 p.m. Feb. 27: food valued at $116.71 stolen from Walmart. Items recovered; case closed by citation.
800 block Johnston Street, 2:18 a.m. Feb. 28: vehicle broken into at residence. Credit cards, driver’s license stolen; case active.
1500 block East Sixth Street, 12:30-4:10 p.m. Feb. 28: fanny pack valued at $38 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
100 block Cortland Road, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 28: woman assaulted at residence; case active.
400 block Paris Avenue, 11:59 p.m. Feb. 28: woman assaulted following break in at residence; case inactive.