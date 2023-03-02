Three arrested during catalytic converter theft

Tre’yon Hill, 18, Joshuh Fisher, Jr., 18 and Davontae Boone, 19, from left, all of Northampton County, were arrested early Tuesday morning after Greenville police officers received a call that catalytic converters were being stolen from a truck at the Rent-A-Center, 609 S.E. Greenville Blvd.

 Contributed photos

Three men were arrested after Greenville police caught them in the act of stealing catalytic converters from a cargo truck, the department reported.

Officers responded to the Rent-A-Center parking lot, 609 S.E. Greenville Blvd., at 4:43 a.m. on Tuesday after receiving a call of a larceny in progress. They found three men under a rental truck using a battery powered saw to cut off its catalytic converter.


