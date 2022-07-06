About $600 in property was reported stolen from a home on Dickinson Avenue Extension over the weekend, a Pitt County Sheriff’s Office case report said.
Deputies received a report of a break-in at 7:01 p.m. Friday. A chainsaw, string trimmer and leaf blower valued at $150 each were reported stolen, as was a Pioneer radio valued at $50. The break-in is believed to have occurred between June 29 and the time of the report.
At the same time on Saturday, a report was made that a desk fan valued at $20 and a multi fuel heater valued at $100 were stolen from the same residence, listing the same victim.
It is unclear if the two reports were connected to different break-ins. Both cases are listed as active.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 6634 Clarks Neck Road, Washington, 4 p.m. July 1-3:11 p.m. July 2: $1,700 in cash reported stolen by employee at Pitt Stop; case active.
- 7543 Pitt St., Grimesland, 6:40 p.m. July 2: Three rolls of tin foil valued at $15 stolen from Dollar General; case active.
- 1600 block Hoover Street, Greenville, 8:08 a.m. July 4: break-in at residence; case cleared.
Assaults
- 1600 block Pactolus Highway, Greenville, 10:20-10:26 p.m. July 2: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 3500 block N.C. 30, Stokes, 2:30 a.m. July 2: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 2400 block Joe Gardner Road, Grifton, 7 p.m. July 2: woman assaulted by known person at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 1700 block Pocosin Road, Winterville, 7:49 p.m. July 3: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case cleared.
- 7800 block N.C. 43 South, Greenville, 10:10 p.m. July 3: woman assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case active.
- 5600 block Dean Drive, Washington, 8:54 p.m. July 4: man attacked by girlfriend with cutting instrument; case cleared.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3900 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 3 p.m. June 7-7:40 p.m. July 2: handgun valued at $400 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 601 Whitley Drive, 2:01 a.m. July 1: vehicles broken into at Carmax; case closed by arrest.
- 3200 block Colony Court, 12-3:47 p.m. July 1: break-in at residence. $1,700 in cash stolen; case inactive.
- 100 block Larkin Court, 8 p.m. July 1-8:41 a.m. July 2: tires valued at $1,500 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 1300 block Wanetas Court, 1:35 a.m. July 2: attempted break-in at residence. Damage to door frame valued at $200; case inactive.
- 4600 E. 10th St., 6:16 p.m. July 2: merchandise valued at $279.41 stolen from Walmart; case active.
- 700 block Moye Boulevard, 7:26 p.m. July 2: silver Jeep Cherokee valued at $5,000 stolen. Vehicle recovered; case inactive.
- 3900 block Palmer Drive, 1:44-2:15 a.m. July 3: break-in at residence. Damage to door valued at $60; case inactive.
- 3900 block Palmer Drive, 1-3 p.m. July 3: vehicle broken into at residence. Wallet containing financial and identification cards and $45 in cash stolen; case inactive.
- 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 4-4:23 p.m. July 3: black Dodge Charger valued at $20,000 stolen from Greenville Mall parking lot; case inactive.
- 3900 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 9:34- 11:35 p.m. July 4: burglary reported at residence; case inactive.
Assaults
- 2521 N. Memorial Drive, 2:13- 2:25 a.m. July 1: woman assaulted at Sheetz. Beer valued at $43.58 stolen; case closed by arrest.
- 3100 Block South Memorial Drive, 10:35 a.m. July 1: woman threatened with gun by unknown person; case inactive.
- 1004 S. Memorial Drive, 3:50 a.m. July 2: man assaulted by girlfriend, other person at Super 8; case closed by arrest.
- 671 S. Memorial Drive, 11:11 July 2: woman assaulted by stranger at Walgreen’s; case inactive.
- 100 block West Victoria Court, 4:37 p.m. July 2: woman assaulted by two individuals at residence. Vehicle sustained $100 damage; case active.
- 1900 block McClellan Street, 10:58 a.m. July 3: man injured with unknown weapon at residence; case active.