Crime roundup: Tools stolen from Grimesland area home The Daily Reflector Dec 8, 2022 Tools valued at more than $1,000 were stolen from a residence near Grimesland, an incident report from the Pitt County Sheriff's Office said.The incident took place some time between 9 a.m. Nov. 25 and 11:56 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Black Jack-Grimesland Road, which is south of the town.The report indicates that the suspect is an employee of the victim. The items stolen include four drills, a pressure washer and weed trimmer.The total value of the items is $1,209. The investigation is ongoing.PITT COUNTYThe sheriff's office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:Break-ins, thefts310 Staton Road, Greenville, noon Nov. 10-11:44 a.m. Dec. 2: payment checks reported stolen from business mail box of Edgecombe Furniture; case active.2000 block Britlyn Lane, Greenville, noon-1 p.m. Nov. 18: vehicle valued at $500 stolen from residence; case active.5600 block Dean Drive, Washington, 2:54 a.m. Dec. 5: possible break-in at residence; case active.6200 block Whaley Road, Grifton, 2:33 p.m. Dec. 5: prescription pills stolen from residence; case active.2200 block Bells Fork Road, Greenville, 3 p.m. Dec. 5: vehicle broken into at residence. $5 in change stolen; case active.Assaults6634 Clarks Neck Road, Washington, 5-10 p.m. Nov. 30: woman assaulted by boyfriend at Pitt Stop Mini Mart; case active.500 block Barrus Construction Road, Greenville, 10:50 p.m. Dec. 2: woman assaulted at residence by acquaintance with blunt object; case active.GREENVILLEThe Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:Break-ins, thefts600 block Cotanche Street, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 2- 12:30 p.m. Dec. 3: break-in at residence. Damage to door frame valued at $100; case active.500 block Spring Forest Road, 11:38 a.m. Dec. 2: cellphone valued at $300 stolen in residential lot; case active.3140 Evans St., 12:20 p.m. Dec. 2: electronics valued at $250 stolen from Best Buy; case active.1400 block North Overlook Drive, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 2: vehicle broken into at residence. $250 in cash, wallet valued at $20 stolen; case inactive.2000 block Cambria Drive, 6:11 a.m. Dec. 3: break-in at residence. Damage to vehicle valued at $200, residence valued at $180; case active.3300 block Ellsworth Drive, 11:35 a.m. Dec. 3: fraud in the amount of $8,750 reported; case active.1000 block Brownlea Drive, 12-7 a.m. Dec. 4: black Toyota Tacoma valued at $42,000 stolen from residence; case active.210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 9:24 a.m. Dec. 4: item valued at $1 stolen from Walmart; case active.3501 Galleria Drive, 3:13 p.m. Dec. 4: television valued at $319.99 stolen from Kohl's. Item recovered; case inactive.714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 5:39 p.m. Dec. 4: shirts valued at $263 stolen from Belk; case active.Assaults513 Cotanche St., 12:15 a.m. Dec. 2: man assaulted by unknown person at club; case active.521 Cotanche St., 2:25 a.m. Dec. 2: man assaulted by stranger in Chico's parking lot; case inactive.540 Cotanche St., 1:30 a.m. Dec. 3: man assaulted by unknown person near Jimmy John's; case inactive.100 block Cherry Court Drive, 1:57 a.m. Dec. 3: woman threatened with gun by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.100 block Cherry Court Drive, 5:29 a.m. Dec. 3: woman assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case active.2000 block Copper Beech Way, 8:10 p.m. Dec. 3: woman assaulted by sibling at residence; case inactive. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.