...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
A man stopped outside Greenville was charged with drug and firearm offenses after a state trooper found narcotics in a vehicle.
A social media post by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded at 10:53 p.m. on Nov. 23 to the area of Northeast Greenville Boulevard and Pactolus Highway to assist a trooper who had located drugs in a car driven by Marquis Allen Jefferson, 27, of Greenville.
The post said that during a search of the vehicle law enforcement seized approximately 30 grams of marijuana, over a gram of cocaine, over $7,000 in cash and a 9mm handgun. The vehicle was also seized during the stop.
Jefferson was arrested by deputies and charged with possession of cocaine; possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine; possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Jefferson was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center where he was placed under a $35,000 secured bond. He was released after posting bond.
Jefferson has prior convictions which include robbery with a dangerous weapon and common law robbery.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
1900 block Exchange Drive, noon Nov. 20-7 p.m. Nov. 27: attempted break-in at residence; case inactive.
100 block East Fourth Street, 10 p.m. Nov. 26-7 a.m. Nov. 28: vehicle broken into in parking deck. Handgun valued at $1,000 and ammunition stolen; case closed.
100 block North Library Street, noon Nov. 27-3:10 p.m. Nov. 29: vehicle parts valued at $500 stolen from residence; case inactive.
3300 block Farrington Drive, 8 p.m. Nov. 27-7 a.m. Nov. 28: tan Chevrolet Tahoe valued at $10,000 stolen from residence; case active.
4000 Dickinson Ave. Extension, midnight-7 a.m. Nov. 28: $80 in cash, identity documents stolen from Speedway; case inactive.
4100 block Kittrell Farms Drive, 2-10 a.m. Nov. 28: vehicle broken into at residence. Credit cards stolen; case active.
146 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 11:30-11:58 a.m. Nov. 28: clothes valued at $30 stolen from Habitat For Humanity Restore; case inactive.
300 block Conley Street, 12:45-3 p.m. Nov. 28: white Mercury Marquis valued at $1,000 stolen from residence; case inactive.
3000 block Caldwell Court, 6 p.m. Nov. 28-9 a.m. Nov. 29: vehicle broken into in parking lot. Handgun valued at $600 stolen; case inactive.
671 S. Memorial Drive, 2:33-2:37 a.m. Nov. 29: robbery reported at Walgreen’s Pharmacy. Suspect used a note, stole $399.01 from safe; case active.
Assaults
1600 block Wimbledon Drive, 11:30-11:46 a.m. Nov. 28: woman assaulted in parking lot; case closed by arrest.
300 block Cemetery Road, 4:34 p.m. Nov. 28: shots fired at residence. Bullet holes reported through drywall. AR-15 style rife, magazine, shell casings and brass cartridges seized; case active.
100 block North Oak Street, 3:30 p.m. Nov. 29: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
300 block Verdant Drive, 10 p.m. Nov. 29: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.