Marquis Allen Jefferson, 27

Jefferson

 Contributed photo

A man stopped outside Greenville was charged with drug and firearm offenses after a state trooper found narcotics in a vehicle.

A social media post by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded at 10:53 p.m. on Nov. 23 to the area of Northeast Greenville Boulevard and Pactolus Highway to assist a trooper who had located drugs in a car driven by Marquis Allen Jefferson, 27, of Greenville.


