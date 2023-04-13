...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North
Carolina...
Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County.
For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps.
The next statement will be issued late tonight by 230 AM EDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tar River At Greenville.
* WHEN...From this morning to Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent
to the river can be expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 13.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:00 AM EDT Thursday was 13.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.1
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
early Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.6 feet on 11/21/2018.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Greenville police located a hidden compartment in a pickup truck's tailgate that contained approximately 42 pounds of crystal meth after an April 9 traffic stop.
Two out-of-state juveniles were charged with drug trafficking after authorities discovered 42 pounds of crystal methamphetamine in a pickup truck, the Greenville Police Department reported on Thursday.
A news release from the department said officers stopped the truck for a window tint violation on Sunday in the area of U.S. 264 and the the Southwest Bypass. During the stop officers discovered a possible hidden compartment.
An investigation was launched with assistance of the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force leading officers to drugs concealed in the truck's tailgate.
The passengers, two 17-year-olds from New Mexico, were arrested and charged with multiple counts of level III trafficking in methamphetamine, the release said. The teens were processed into the Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
The Greenville Regional Drug Task Force is comprised of officers from the State Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Ayden, East Carolina University, Greenville, Williamston and Winterville police department.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations.
Break-ins, thefts
1200 block Park West Drive, 12:22 p.m. Oct. 19-12:22 April 12: black and white boxer-pit bull mix named Molly valued at $8,000 stolen from residence by victim's child; case active.
750 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 7 p.m. April 4-12:21 p.m. April 11: former Greenville Grande 14 Theatre forcibly entered and vandalized. Damage to theater screen, urinal and poster estimated at $7,000; case inactive.
3600 S. Memorial Drive, 5 p.m. April 8-2:18 p.m. April 11: break in at Go Store It; $1,484 cash stolen; case active.
701 Moye Blvd., 8:40-8:45 p.m. April 11: alcohol valued at $4 stolen from Sheetz. Merchandise recovered; case closed by citation.
1200 block Park West Drive, 9:43 p.m. April 12: strong-arm robbery in apartment parking lot. Minor injury reported; $1,800 cash stolen; case active.
Assaults
1900 block South Pitt Street, 12:07 a.m. April 11: woman assaulted by unknown person with knife following break in at residence. Severe laceration sustained; case closed by arrest.
701 Moye Blvd., 4:10 a.m. April 11: woman assaulted by boyfriend at Sheetz; case inactive.
210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 12:03 a.m. April 12: woman assaulted in Walmart parking lot; case active.
950 E. Fire Tower Road, 1:10-1:15 a.m. April 12: woman assaulted by unknown person at Circle K. Damage to merchandise estimated at $700, items valued at $5 stolen, recovered; case closed by arrest.
400 block Ford Street, 1:42 a.m. April 12: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case cleared.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff's Office released reports with the following details and allegations.
Break ins, thefts
3921 Bell Arthur Road, 2:07 p.m. April 12: crackers, drink valued at $2.50 stolen at Duck Thru; case cleared.