A trailer was reported stolen from Greater New Birth Holiness church located at 517 N. Beaufort St. in Grimesland on Saturday
According to a report released by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, the theft occurred about 7:50 a.m. The trailer is valued at $5,000. The case is active.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released additional reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 920 block Maple Ridge Road, 8-8:45 a.m. Jan. 17: iPhone valued at $800 stolen from office; case active.
- 5141 Pleasant Plain Road 10:04 p.m. Jan. 15: rims valued at $400 stolen from vehicle; case active.
- 1600 block Caleb Street, 8:35 a.m Jan. 14: heat pump valued at $4,000 stolen from residence.
- 2100 block Oakley Road, Stokes, 11:03 p.m. Jan. 14: tools valued at $100 stolen from residence.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
- 600 block S. Oak St., 4 a.m. Jan. 15: man assaulted girlfriend at residence; case cleared by arrest.
- 2200 block Wandsworth Dr. 12:16 a.m. Jan. 16: man assaulted wife at residence; case cleared by arrest.
Break-ins, thefts
- 202 Shiloh Drive, 5:25 p.m. Jan. 17: phone and sunglasses valued at $1,200 stolen from vehicle; case inactive.