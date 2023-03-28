...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Crime Roundup: Two injured in dispute involving rifle, bat
A man was shot and another person was injured during a dispute also involving a bat east of Farmville early Friday morning, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office reported.
A report from the agency said the incident happened about 5:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of Stantonsburg Road. That area is between Farmville and Bell Arthur near the intersection of Stantonsurg and Oakley Lane.
A person who lived at the address suffered a major injury from a rifle and was transported to the hospital by private vehicle, according to a spokesman for the agency.
The spokesman said that the other person involved in the dispute was transported to the hospital by EMS. The rifle and a ball bat were weapons used in the dispute.
The investigation is ongoing and immediate details are limited were limited. The two parties are known to each other, the spokesman said. The status of either person involved was unavailable. The case is active.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff's office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
500 block Ethel Lane, Greenville, 3:30 p.m. March 23: break in at residence; $1 cash stolen; case active.
1600 block Sandstone Court, Greenville, 2:30-4:30 p.m. March 23: tools valued at $500 stolen; case active.
2400 block Floyd Harris Road, midnight March 19-11:49 a.m. March 24: man defrauded of $4,000 by stranger; case active.
600 block King Arthur Road, noon March 21-6:49 a.m. March 25: dog valued at $10,000 stolen from residence; case closed by arrest.
3019 N.C. 33 West, 2:45-2:48 p.m. March 26: household items valued at $100 stolen from Family Dollar; case active.
1600 block Anderson Road, 1:30-5:30 p.m. March 26: red Ford Focus valued at $5,000 stolen; case active.
1717 W. Fifth St., 4:15 a.m. March 27: three catalytic converters valued at $300 stolen from vans belonging to Pitt County Transportation at county office; case active.
Assaults
500 block Jeff Josh Lane, Ayden, 10:18 a.m. March 23: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
400 block Northwest Acres Drive, 6:56 p.m. March 23: man assaulted by girlfriend with vehicle at residence. No injuries reported; case active.
1000 block Porter Road, 7:07 p.m. March 23: woman assaulted by unknown person at residence; case active.
3800 block N.C. 30, Stokes, 2:43 p.m. March 25: shots fired at residence; case unfounded.
4666 Stantonsburg Road, 11:50-11:56 p.m. March 25: shots fired reported at Bell Arthur EMS; case unfounded.
1600 block Anderson Road at Fred Drive, 11:49 p.m. March 25: shots fired into occupied vehicle; case active.
2300 block Glenn Boulevard, Farmville, 10:16 a.m. March 26: woman assaulted by ex-spouse at residence; case cleared.
400 block Linda Drive, Washington, 12:07 p.m. March 26: woman assaulted by sibling at residence; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
521 Cotanche St., 10:30 p.m. Feb. 25-2:06 p.m. March 17: credit card fraud in the amount of $470 reported at Chico's Mexican Restaurant; case active.
2500 block Saddleback Drive, 6 p.m. March 20- 1:44 p.m. March 23: break-in at residence; case inactive.
600 block Hudson Street, 6 p.m. March 22-11:15 a.m. March 23: break-in at residence. Air conditioning unit valued at $400 stolen; case active.
200 block Westhaven Road, 6 p.m. March 22-7 a.m. March 23: vehicle broken into at residence; case inactive.
4600 E. 10th St., 5:40 p.m. March 23: food valued at $112 stolen at Walmart. Merchandise recovered; case closed by citation.
400 block West Fifth Street, 2:03 a.m. March 24- 3:30 a.m. March 25: electronics valued at $320, shoes valued at $500 stolen from residence; case inactive.