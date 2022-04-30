The Greenville Police Department is investigating two vehicle break-ins reported on Landmark Street.
According to reports released by the police department, the first break-in was reported at 8:04 a.m. on April 28. Books and a backpack valued at $100 were reported stolen from a parked vehicle in the 3000 block of Landmark Street. Later that morning, $900 in cash was reported stolen from another vehicle on the street.
Both cases are under further investigation.
Greenville
The Greenville Police Department released additional reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
122 Concord Drive, 5 p.m. April 28: man assaulted girlfriend at her residence; case under further investigation.
3300 block Frontgate Drive, 5:46 a.m. April 28: woman assaulted by unknown offender; case under further investigation.
Break-ins, thefts
2800 E 10th Street, 2:20 p.m. April 28: clippers valued at $20 stolen from Dollar General; case inactive.
2521 N Memorial Drive, 12:56 a.m. April 28: beer valued at $40.78 stolen from Sheetz; case under further investigation.
1091 Taylors Creek Drive, 5 p.m. April 27-8:17 a.m. April 28: vehicle break-in reported, side-view mirrors damaged; case under further investigation.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
2600 block Samuel Court, Winterville, 3:56 p.m. April 28: safe and checkbook valued at $60 stolen from residence; case active.