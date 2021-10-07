Nytravian Parker, 25

A man has been arrested on a charge that he assaulted a woman by intentionally crashing into her vehicle, the Greenville Police Department reported.

Nytravian Parker, 25, was arrested by police at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday after the crash in the 100 block of Loudon Court, a report said. The incident occurred at 9:10 p.m. the same night.

The woman’s vehicle sustained damage estimated at $4,000. No injuries were listed on an incident report.

Parker was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. He has previous charges including injury to a church/fence/house/etc. in Sept. 2019 and robbery with a dangerous weapon in 2014.

GREENVILLE

The police department in other cases issued reports with the following details and allegations.

Break-ins, thefts

  • 3000 block Evans Street, Greenville, 10 a.m., Oct. 4: vehicle broken into in parking lot. Bag of children’s clothes valued at $107 stolen; case inactive.
  • 1715 Dickinson Ave., 1:36 p.m., Oct. 6: meat valued at $68 stolen from Save-A-Lot; case inactive.

Assaults


  • 3700 block Bostic Drive, 1 p.m., Oct. 6: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence. Damage to iPhone valued at $300; case inactive.
  • 500 block Kempton Drive, 7 p.m., Oct. 6: woman assaulted by parent at residence; case active.

PITT COUNTY

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office in other cases issued reports with the following details and allegations.

Break ins, thefts

  • 1400 block Diamond Lane, Greenville, 7:01 p.m., Oct. 5: break in at residence; case active.
  • 3600 N.C. 30, Stokes, 1:09 p.m., Oct. 6: telephone equipment valued at $15 stolen from Dollar General; case active.

Assaults

  • 2600 block N.C. 118 at Cannon Price Road, Grifton, 6:25 p.m., Oct. 6: woman assaulted by unknown person with weapon in road; case active.

3200 block Pineview Lane, Farmville, 8:13 p.m., Oct. 6: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case active.

  • 1300 block Rhett Butler Road, Greenville, 3:32 a.m., Oct. 7: man assaulted at residence; case cleared.

