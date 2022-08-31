Crime roundup: Vehicle stolen near ECU campus The Daily Reflector Aug 31, 2022 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Greenville police are investigating the theft of a vehicle from a townhome near East Carolina University’s campus.Officers received a report just after 9 a.m. Monday from a residence in the 600 block of East 11th Street, which is near ECU’s Main Campus Student Center and its Professional Development Center.An incident report said that a victim whose permanent residence is in Winterville reported a car stolen.The vehicle is a blue 2010 Lexus Hs250h four door sedan valued at $5,000. The case is listed as active.GREENVILLEThe police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:Break-ins, thefts2600 block Cypress View Drive, 5 p.m. Aug. 26- 7:15 a.m. Aug. 29: bicycle valued at $400 stolen from residence; case inactive.Assaults3700 S. Memorial Drive, 4:05 p.m. Aug. 29: man assaulted by girlfriend at Food Lion; case active.1800 block East 1st Street, 10:30-10:35 p.m. Aug. 29: man assaulted by girlfriend; case active.3300 block Mulberry Lane, 10:30-11:02 p.m. Aug. 29: man assaulted by friend at residence; case active.800 block West 14th Street, 12:16 a.m. Aug. 30: woman assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case active.PITT COUNTYThe Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:Break-ins, thefts1600 block Sandstone Court, Greenville, 12 a.m. Aug. 28-8:21 a.m. Aug. 29: vehicle broken into at residence; case active.500 block Weston Road, Grimesland, 10:15 a.m. Aug. 29: man defrauded of $175 by stranger; case active.Assaults1900 block Buck Lane, Greenville, 12:30 a.m. Aug. 29: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.2400 block Augustus Street, Farmville, 9:02 a.m. Aug. 29: man threatened with handgun, assaulted by friend; case active.3800 block N.C. 102 East, Ayden, 8 p.m. Aug. 29: woman kidnapped, assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case closed by arrest. Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews