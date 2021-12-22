The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pair of vehicle thefts that occurred in different parts of the county on Monday.
A vehicle valued at $2,250 was reported stolen from a residence located in the 600 block of Jean Court off off N.C. 33 northwest of Greenville.
A case report released by the sheriff’s office said the incident was reported at 2:31 p.m.
Later, a vehicle valued at $2,000 was reported stolen from a home in the 1600 block of Black Jack-Simpson Road southeast of Greenville. Authorities were alerted at 8:18 p.m.
Investigations into both incidents are ongoing, the case reports said.
PITT COUNTY
The Sheriff’s Office released additional reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
- 400 block South Grimesland Bridge Road, Grimesland, 11:33 p.m. Dec. 20: man assaulted wife at residence; case active.
- 2000 block Corbett Avenue, 10:04 p.m. Dec. 20: woman assaulted by sibling at residence; case active.
- 1200 block Peyote Court, 8:37 p.m. Dec. 20: man assaulted girlfriend at her residence; case cleared.
- 3900 block Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, 8:55 p.m. Dec. 20: woman assaulted boyfriend; case cleared.
Break-ins, thefts
- 200 block River Road Estates Road, 12:12 p.m. Dec. 20: stove and wire valued at $600 stolen from residence; case closed.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
- 3200 block Boardwalk Lane, 12:16-12:47 a.m. Dec. 20: man assaulted by acquaintance after offender forced entry into residence; case active.
Break-ins, thefts
2200 block Northeast Greenville Boulevard, 3-8:45 p.m. Dec. 19: vehicle parts valued at $25 stolen
- from residence; case inactive.