Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Morning high of 64F with temps falling sharply to near 35. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Tonight
Clear. Hard freeze expected. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Greenville police reports say that two vehicles were broken into at separate residences on Victoria Court on Wednesday and Thursday.
Both reports came from the 100 block of Victoria Court near Evans Street. The first was alleged to have happened at 9 p.m. Wednesday and the other was reported just after 11 a.m. Thursday. The second vehicle had credit cards stolen from it.
The cases are listed as inactive and it is unclear if they are connected.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
200 block Wedgewood Drive, midnight Feb. 24-midnight Feb. 26: cellphone valued at $1,330 stolen from residence. Crime reported March 10; case inactive.
3400 block South Memorial Drive, 9:14 a.m. March 10: Social Security number stolen via internet; case inactive.
Assaults
2600 block MacGregor Downs Road, 12:55 a.m. March 10: woman assaulted at residence; case inactive.
300 block Verdant Drive, 12:58 a.m. March 10: woman assaulted by boyfriend, parent at residence; case closed by arrest.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
2900 block Wesley Church Road, Farmville, 1:06 p.m. March 10: black Ford Mustang valued at $1,000 used without owner’s consent; case active.
Assaults
2100 block Stokes Road, Greenville, 6:50-7:01 p.m. March 10: man assaulted by friend at residence; case active.