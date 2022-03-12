Greenville police reports say that two vehicles were broken into at separate residences on Victoria Court on Wednesday and Thursday.

Both reports came from the 100 block of Victoria Court near Evans Street. The first was alleged to have happened at 9 p.m. Wednesday and the other was reported just after 11 a.m. Thursday. The second vehicle had credit cards stolen from it.

The cases are listed as inactive and it is unclear if they are connected.

GREENVILLE

The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break-ins, thefts

  • 200 block Wedgewood Drive, midnight Feb. 24-midnight Feb. 26: cellphone valued at $1,330 stolen from residence. Crime reported March 10; case inactive.
  • 3400 block South Memorial Drive, 9:14 a.m. March 10: Social Security number stolen via internet; case inactive.

Assaults


  • 2600 block MacGregor Downs Road, 12:55 a.m. March 10: woman assaulted at residence; case inactive.
  • 300 block Verdant Drive, 12:58 a.m. March 10: woman assaulted by boyfriend, parent at residence; case closed by arrest.

PITT COUNTY

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break-ins, thefts

  • 2900 block Wesley Church Road, Farmville, 1:06 p.m. March 10: black Ford Mustang valued at $1,000 used without owner’s consent; case active.

Assaults

2100 block Stokes Road, Greenville, 6:50-7:01 p.m. March 10: man assaulted by friend at residence; case active.

