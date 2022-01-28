...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 2 PM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Light snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2
inches, with the highest accumulations for areas adjacent to
Albemarle Sound. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph on the northern
Outer Banks.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina, mainly north of
Highway 64.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 2 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for North Carolina can be found online
at DriveNC.gov.
&&
Law enforcement officers chased and arrested a Washington man who was under surveillance for allegedly threatening to use bombs and mass violence in multiple jurisdictions over several weeks, the Greenville Police Department reported.
Allen Ray Hardison III was arrested about 6:50 p.m. Thursday after the Washington Police Department received a bomb threat, a news release said. Hardison was immediately identified as the suspect in that threat, and Greenville officers located him near the intersection of Northeast Greenville Boulevard and U.S. 264 East.
Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Hardison continued traveling toward Washington on U.S. 264 East. Officers chased Hardison to the Beaufort County line where he surrendered without further incident, police reported.
Hardison was charged by Greenville Police Department with felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony making a false bomb threat to a public building, and two misdemeanor counts of violating a domestic violence protective order. Washington police also charged Hardison with two counts of felony hoax bomb threats.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely for Hardison, the release said. He was jailed without bond at the Pitt County Detention Center.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins thefts
300 block East 10th Street, 11:30 a.m.-4:14 p.m. Jan. 27: break in at residence; case active.
714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 3:37 p.m. Jan. 27: 34 candles valued at $919 stolen from Bath and Body Works at the Greenville Mall; case active.
3900 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 8:34 p.m. Jan. 27: break-in at residence; case active.
Assaults
200 block South Summit Street, 2:10 a.m. Jan. 27: woman assaulted by unknown person at residence; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations: