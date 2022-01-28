Law enforcement officers chased and arrested a Washington man who was under surveillance for allegedly threatening to use bombs and mass violence in multiple jurisdictions over several weeks, the Greenville Police Department reported.

Allen Ray Hardison III was arrested about 6:50 p.m. Thursday after the Washington Police Department received a bomb threat, a news release said. Hardison was immediately identified as the suspect in that threat, and Greenville officers located him near the intersection of Northeast Greenville Boulevard and U.S. 264 East.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Hardison continued traveling toward Washington on U.S. 264 East. Officers chased Hardison to the Beaufort County line where he surrendered without further incident, police reported.

Hardison was charged by Greenville Police Department with felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony making a false bomb threat to a public building, and two misdemeanor counts of violating a domestic violence protective order. Washington police also charged Hardison with two counts of felony hoax bomb threats.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely for Hardison, the release said. He was jailed without bond at the Pitt County Detention Center.

GREENVILLE

The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break-ins thefts

  • 300 block East 10th Street, 11:30 a.m.-4:14 p.m. Jan. 27: break in at residence; case active.
  • 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 3:37 p.m. Jan. 27: 34 candles valued at $919 stolen from Bath and Body Works at the Greenville Mall; case active.
  • 3900 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 8:34 p.m. Jan. 27: break-in at residence; case active.


Assaults

  • 200 block South Summit Street, 2:10 a.m. Jan. 27: woman assaulted by unknown person at residence; case inactive.

PITT COUNTY

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break-ins, thefts

  • 3500 block Walton Drive, Ayden, 8:12 a.m. Jan. 27: identity theft reported; case active.

Assaults

  • 4700 block Stantonsburg Road at Mozingo Road, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 27: man assaulted by unknown person; case closed.

Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566.