...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy
waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Crime roundup: Wedding band, kid's tablet stolen from Greenville apartment
A wedding band and other jewelry was stolen along with a children’s tablet from a Greenville residence between Feb. 13 and Monday, according to an incident report from the city’s police department.
The report said a break in occurred between 3:45 p.m. Feb. 13 and 1:43 p.m. Monday at the 2000 block River Drive at a residence in the Dockside Apartments adjacent to the South Tar River Greenway.
A cross pendant, book pendant and a third pendant valued at a combined $265 were reported stolen along with the victim’s wedding band. An Amazon Kids Fire tablet valued at $70 was also listed as stolen in the report. The case is listed as active.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
1400 block Graves Street, 8 a.m. Feb. 14- 4:35 p.m. Feb. 20: victim defrauded of two watches valued at $1,097, motion gun valued at $496.12, laptop valued at $1,200 and other item valued at $500.95; case active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
138 Elliott Dixon Drive, Ayden, 3 p.m. Feb. 18- 2 p.m. Feb. 20: 56 wooden pallets valued at $20 stolen from Grover Gaming Printing; case active.
4391 Charles Blvd., Greenville, 7:13 p.m. Feb. 20: red cellphone valued at $800 reported stolen at Hill’s Bells Fork Mini Mart; case active.
Assaults
600 block Keith Drive, Greenville, 3:49 p.m. Feb. 20: man assaulted by girlfriend’s child at residence; case active.