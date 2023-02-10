A man was arrested in possession of a pistol on East Carolina University’s campus on Feb. 7, the university’s police department said.
About 10:30 p.m. an officer observed a Chevrolet Tahoe parked in a lot with its headlights and interior lights on for “an extended period of time” a spokesman for the department said. The officer ran the vehicle’s license plate as it exited the lot and found the plate was registered to a different vehicle.
The driver, Julian Dean Kent, 21, of 6138 Blaclock Road, Lucama, pulled through the Duck Thru gas station at 14th Street and Charles Boulevard without stopping and then pulled into the Sheetz at the corner of 10th Street and Charles Boulevard. At that point the officer ran the plate again to ensure accuracy, the spokesman said, confirming the tag did not register with the Tahoe.
The officer proceeded to stop Kent who said the vehicle was his “boss man’s” truck. Kent told the officer his name was Willie Kent, advising the officer he had a handgun in his truck’s center console. Kent and a passenger were asked to exit the vehicle and did so.
The spokesman said Kent was uncooperative, continuing to offer a false name, but the officer narrowed down his identity.
Kent was charged by ECU police with possession of a weapon on educational property, driving while license revoked and resisting arrest in relation to the incident. He also was found to have several warrants for failure to appear in court on charges of carrying a concealed gun, driving while license revoked, an expired registration and failure to reduce speed.
Kent was jailed under a $5,000 secured bond on the charges.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
115 Faith Baptist Lane, Ayden, 11:25 a.m. Feb. 1- 10:30 a.m. Feb. 8: five catalytic converters valued at $300 stolen from vehicles at Reaves Auto Sales. Attempted motor vehicle theft was reported; case active.
3300 block North Jefferson Street, Fountain, 5:27 p.m. Feb. 8: lawn sweeper valued at $350 stolen from residence; case active.
3200 block Beaver Lodge Drive, 6:37 p.m. Feb. 8: Toyota Avalon valued at $15,000 stolen from residence; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
100 block Breezewood Drive, 6 p.m. Feb. 7-10 a.m. Feb. 8: vehicle broken into at residence. Sunglasses valued at $200 stolen; case inactive.
Assaults
3900 block West Vancroft Circle, 2:10 a.m. Feb. 8: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case closed by arrest.