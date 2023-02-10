A man was arrested in possession of a pistol on East Carolina University’s campus on Feb. 7, the university’s police department said.

About 10:30 p.m. an officer observed a Chevrolet Tahoe parked in a lot with its headlights and interior lights on for “an extended period of time” a spokesman for the department said. The officer ran the vehicle’s license plate as it exited the lot and found the plate was registered to a different vehicle.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566.