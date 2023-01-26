...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until noon EST today.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Winterville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying this person of interest and the driver of this vehicle involved in a break-in and theft at Jolly’s Pawn Shop.
Winterville police are asking for assistance identifying a person of interest in a breaking and entering at 12:33 a.m. on Jan. 24 at Jolly’s Pawn Shop, 111B Fire Tower Road, Winterville.
A news release from the police department said the suspect took an assortment of jewelry and a Seiko watch. The suspect’s vehicle appears to be a dark, four-door vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winterville Police Department at 756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville CrimeStoppers at 758-777.
Pitt County
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
2600 block Monk Road, Greenville, 9:07 p.m. Jan. 24: man assaulted at residence by acquaintance; case cleared.
2900 block N.C. 903 N, Stoke, 8:59 a.m. Jan. 24: man assaulted by grandparent at residence; case cleared.
Break-ins, thefts
4700 block Maria Court, Grimesland, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23: vehicle valued at $5,000 stolen and recovered; case active.
4763 N.C. 11 N, Bethel, 2 a.m. Jan. 17-10:41 a.m. Jan. 24: purse valued at $25 stolen from Smitty’s; case active.
3921 Bell Arthur Road, Greenville, 10:07 a.m. Jan. 24: diesel fuel valued at $257.61 stolen from Duck Thru; case active.
Greenville
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
600 block Courtier Drive, Greenville, 4:33 p.m. Jan. 24: woman assaulted by boyfriend on road;
investigation ongoing.
3700 block Ashcroft Drive, 3 p.m. Jan. 24: woman assaulted at residence by unknown offender; case cleared by arrest.
Break-ins, thefts
400 block west Fifth Street, Greenville, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 24: firearm valued at $400 stolen from residence; case inactive.
4600 E. 10th Street, Greenville, 4:49 p.m. Jan. 24: merchandise valued at $43.96 stolen and recovered, case cleared by citation.