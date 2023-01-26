Winterville police are asking for assistance identifying a person of interest in a breaking and entering at 12:33 a.m. on Jan. 24 at Jolly’s Pawn Shop, 111B Fire Tower Road, Winterville.

A news release from the police department said the suspect took an assortment of jewelry and a Seiko watch. The suspect’s vehicle appears to be a dark, four-door vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winterville Police Department at 756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville CrimeStoppers at 758-777.


