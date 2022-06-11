Detectives from the Pitt County Sheriff's Office Special Operations Unit, along with teams from the K9 Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence located on Cedar Court in Greenville. Detectives seized cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and three handguns. One of the guns had been reported stolen.
Ayden Police arrested 19-year-old Noreanna Janiya Staton in connection to a threat to burn down Ayden Elementary School onThursday.
An officer said Staton was at the school for her sibling’s award ceremony and tried to check the student out after the event ended. She reportedly became irate after being told she was not on the list of approved people who could remove the student from school grounds.
Staton was charged with communicating threats of mass violence on educational property and resisting a public officer. She was jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center.
Drugs,weapons seized
The sheriff’s office released a statement reporting Malcolm Shepell Jones, 31, of Greenville, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, sell/deliver controlled substances within 1,000 feet of school, three counts of possession of a firearm by felon, possession of stolen firearm, maintaining dwelling for controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jones was jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.
Pitt County
The sheriff’s office released additional reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
3800 block Stantonsburg Road, 11:38 a.m. June 9: woman assaulted by stranger at residence; case except, cleared.
430 block of Blackmoore Run, Ayden, 8:38 a.m. June 9: woman assaulted by in-law at residence; case active.
100 block Evanswood Drive, 5:06 p.m. June 8: woman assaulted by parent at her residence; case active.
Break-ins, thefts
3019 N.C. 33, 6:35 p.m. June 9: unknown items valued at $1 stolen from Family Dollar; case closed, leads exhausted.
2600 block Bruce Strickland Road, Farmville, 8:06 p.m. June 8: television valued at $500 stolen from residence; case active.
2800 block Stokes Road, 9:31 p.m. June 8: utility meter valued at $250 stolen from residence; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
1900 block Tara Court, 3 a.m. June 8-4:08 p.m. June 9: vehicle break-in reported; case under further investigation.
2160 Silver Maple Lane, 8:58 p.m. June 8: vehicle break-in reported; case inactive.