...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North
Carolina...
Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County.
For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps.
The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon by 3 PM EDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tar River At Greenville.
* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent
to the river can be expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.1
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
early Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.6 feet on 11/21/2018.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
A domestic altercation is believed to be the root of a shooting on Memorial Drive that saw a woman arrested and her boyfriend transported to the hospital.
Shortly after 10:55 p.m. on Saturday, Greenville police officers responded to a Shotspotter alert at the Citgo station, 500 S. Memorial Drive, a spokesman for the department said.
Upon their arrival, officers located a victim, Kshaun Williams, 29, of Greenville, suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to ECU Health Medical Center for treatment.
Officers developed Brandi Danielle Futrell, 28, of 2645 MacGregor Downs Road, as a suspect. She is listed on an incident report as the victim’s girlfriend. Futrell was located shortly after in the area of MacGregor Downs Road, a short distance west in the Medical District, where officers took her into custody.
The initial investigation indicated the shooting resulted from the domestic incident but further details were unavailable. Futrell was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and simple assault.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
700 Red Banks Road, 11-2:30 p.m. Dec. 17: bicycles valued at $268 stolen outside Bowlero East Carolina bowling alley; case inactive.
100 block Larkin Lane, noon March 31- 11:50 a.m. April 10: black and red Gator valued at $1,500 stolen from residence; case inactive.
3000 block Mulberry Lane, 5 p.m. April 9-9:06 a.m. April 10: green Nissan Altima valued at $2,000 containing electronics valued at $2,000, kitchen supplies valued at $200 stolen; case active.
3000 block Mulberry Lane, 7:30 p.m. April 9-7:20 a.m. April 10: vehicle forcibly entered at residence; $50 cash stolen; case inactive.
600 block East Gum Road, 10-9:25 p.m. April 10: break-in at residence. Damage to door valued at $200; case active.
1300 block Wyngate Drive, 7:18 p.m. April 10: attempted break-in at residence. Damage to window screen estimated at $50; case inactive.
Assaults
701 Moye Blvd., 4:10 a.m. April 11: woman assaulted by boyfriend at Sheetz; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
600 Thomas Langston Road, Winterville, 2:45 p.m. Feb. 21-2:34 p.m. April 6: tool valued a $149 stolen from Lowe’s, sold at Jolly’s Pawn Shop for $40. Item recovered; case active.
5605 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, noon April 8-8 p.m. April 10: three catalytic converters valued at $1,000 stolen from vehicles at Gregory Poole Equipment Company; case active.
1815 Progress Road, noon April 8-noon April 10: catalytic converter valued at $1,000 stolen from vehicle at AC Controls; case active.
5500 block Rivercreek Drive, Washington, 6:48 p.m. April 10: fraud reported in the amount of $10,000; case active.