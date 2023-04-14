A domestic altercation is believed to be the root of a shooting on Memorial Drive that saw a woman arrested and her boyfriend transported to the hospital.

Shortly after 10:55 p.m. on Saturday, Greenville police officers responded to a Shotspotter alert at the Citgo station, 500 S. Memorial Drive, a spokesman for the department said.


