A woman was seriously injured after being shot in the face at a mobile home in Greenville on Christmas.
An incident report from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred about 3:40 a.m. at 1410 Rick Circle near the Vandemere Mobile Home Park.
A release from the department said that the 29-year-old victim was found wounded and transported to Vidant Medical Center where she was airlifted to UNC Hospital. She was treated and released later that afternoon.
The victim was not a resident of the home.
The incident is under investigation, the release said. Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office’s major crimes unit at 902-2670 or Pitt-Greenville CrimeStoppers at 758-7777.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 200 block Filmore Court, Greenville, 9:43 a.m. Dec. 22: cell phones valued at $1,400 stolen from residence; case active.
- 1100 block Fairbanks Court, Greenville, 9 a.m., Dec. 20- noon Dec. 21: wig valued at $20 stolen from residence; case active.
- 3100 block Old River Road, Greenville, 7:35 p.m. Dec. 22: armed robbery with handgun reported at residence; case active.
- 4100 block N.C. 222, Fountain, 2:30 a.m. Dec. 23-11:11 a.m. Dec. 23: credit card stolen from vehicle; case active.
- 200 block River Road Estates Road, Greenville, 7:42 p.m. Dec. 23: handgun valued at $500 stolen from residence; case active.
- 1600 block Debson Circle, Greenville, 3:20 a.m. Dec. 25: break-in at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 1300 block Old Fire Tower Road, Greenville, 7 p.m. Dec. 24-10:50 a.m. Dec. 25: break-in at residence; case active.
- 5100 block County Home Road, Greenville, 7:03 a.m. Dec. 26: black Subaru Forester valued at $16,000 stolen from residence; case active.
- 3300 block Prescott Lane, Greenville, 3:45 p.m.-11:40 p.m. Dec. 27: online credit card scam reported; case active.
Assaults
- 8000 block N.C. 11 South, Ayden, 10:14 p.m. Dec. 22: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case cleared.
- 5800 block Allen Gay Road, Farmville, 9:03 p.m. Dec. 23: weapon fired into occupied residence; case active.
- 200 block Jimmy Lane, Washington, 11:20 p.m. Dec. 23: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case active.
- 600 block Frank Evans Lane, Grimesland, 8:04 a.m.-9:05 a.m. Dec. 24: woman assaulted by sibling at residence; case cleared.
- 3400 block Fulford Circle, Farmville, 9:16 p.m. Dec. 24: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 2000 block N.C. 33 West, Greenville, 7:50 p.m. Dec. 25: two individuals assaulted at residence; case cleared.
- 300 block Lombard Avenue at Old River Road, Greenville, 3:45 a.m. Dec. 25: woman shot near mobile home park. Minor injury reported; case active.
- 5600 block Sandy Ridge Road, Washington, 5:01 p.m. Dec. 25: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 6200 block Clarks Neck Road, Washington, 3:57 p.m. Dec. 26: weapon fired into occupied residence. No injuries reported; case active.
- 4100 block Sheppard Mill Road, Stokes, 9:11 p.m. Dec. 27: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations
Break-ins, thefts
- 3200 block Summer Place, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21- 9:30 p.m. Dec. 23: break-in at residence. Video game console valued at $400, controllers valued at $140, $26 in cash stolen; case active.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 4:58 p.m. Dec. 24: attempted theft of clothing items valued at $215.59 reported at Walmart; case closed by citation.
Assaults
- 500 block Vance Street at Imperial Street, 1:05 a.m. Dec. 23: woman assaulted by boyfriend and known person at residence; case inactive.
- 1600 block West Arlington Boulevard, 1:36 a.m. Dec. 23: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 100 block Brownlea Drive, 3:48 p.m. Dec. 24: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 1500 block Charles Boulevard, 3:09 a.m. Dec. 25: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 300 block Nash Street, 1:43 p.m. Dec. 25: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case inactive.