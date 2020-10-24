The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday responded to two assaults that resulted in injuries.
One incident occurred at 9:12 p.m. on Thursday in the 5600 block Sandy Ridge Road, Washington. Two juveniles were victims in an assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Both received major injuries. They both knew the offender; one is a relative. There were no details available about the weapon used. The case is active.
The second incident occurred between 9 a.m. on Tuesday and 1:37 p.m. on Thursday in the 400 block Silverado Drive, Grimesland.
The victim suffered a possible internal injury after an assault with a firearm. The relationship between the victim and offender is unknown. The case is active.
The sheriff’s office said both incidents still are being investigated and was unable to provide additional information.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3500 block N.C. 33 West, Greenville, 11:50 a.m. Oct. 22: package valued at $400 stolen; case active.
- 200 block Caddie Court, Greenville, 4:30 p.m. Oct. 22: brake rotor valued at $15 stolen; case active.
- 200 block Pactolus Highway, Greenville, 3:52 p.m. Oct. 22: money and vehicle valued at a total of $1,150 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 1400 block Old River Road, Greenville, 10:18 a.m. Oct. 22: man assaulted by acquaintance; case clear.
- 2900 block Sunny Side Road, Greenville, 7:46 p.m. Oct. 22: woman assaulted with handgun by stranger; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2200 block Stantonsburg Road, 10-11:54 a.m. Oct. 21: $100 in cash stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
- 3040 Evans St., 7:10 p.m. Oct. 22: household goods, computer ink and DVD player valued at a total of $576 stolen from Target; case cleared by arrest.
Assaults
2500 block Sunset Avenue, 4:04 p.m. Oct. 21: woman assaulted with vehicle by acquaintance; investigation ongoing.