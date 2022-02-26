The Pitt County District Attorney announced he will not be filing charges in a Jan. 1 shooting death in Grimesland.
The announcement was posted by Faris Dixon on Facebook about 6:30 p.m. Friday after a courthouse demonstration by the family of the many who was killed, Brandon Hardy.
The family and supporters have demanded charges against Robert Greene, who shot Hardy in the early morning hours at the home of Hardy's girlfriend on Alvin Road.
Dixon's release said an investigation conducted by the Pitt County Sheriff's Office indicates that Greene acted in self defense and is immune from criminal liability under state law.
"Every incident where a life is lost to violence demands a thorough investigation by law enforcement and the closest consideration by the district attorney’s office," the release said.
"Brandon Hardy was a father, a beloved member of a large and devoted family, and a member of our community. His death is a devastating loss for his relatives and friends. Our decision is not intended to dishonor his memory or the impact of this case on his loved ones. Our intent is, and can only be, to apply the law to the evidence as accurately and objectively as possible."
The Hardy family's demonstration at 4 p.m. Friday was the latest in nearly weekly protests since the killing. They also marched in Grimesland at the home of Belinda Matthews, where Hardy, 38, was shot and killed.
"Today, as always, I am calling out the Pitt County Sheriff's Department for their lies and botched investigation," Hardy’s mother, Belinda Anderson, said during the protest. "My son was killed and instead of sympathy, compassion, comfort or support, the sheriff's department gave the Hardy family nothing but distress, making us feel like our love one committed a crime."
The sheriff’s office previously reported that Hardy was shot and killed by Greene after he entered the home on Alvin Road with a key after 3 a.m. It said Hardy was armed and assaulted Greene after finding him talking with Matthews in her bedroom.
The sheriff's office cited phone records from Dec. 31 showing that Matthews had invited Hardy to her home to celebrate New Year’s Eve and that the two exchanged texts between 8:48 p.m. and 12:46 a.m. on Jan. 1. The sheriff’s office said that Hardy failed to arrive by midnight and Matthews texted him that she was ending their relationship.
Friday's release said evidence indicated that Hardy entered the home unlawfully, threatened Greene and assaulted him with an illegally possessed firearm which led Greene to form a reasonable belief that deadly force was necessary to prevent death or great bodily harm to himself. That falls in line with state law, the release said.
Under N.C. General Statutes a person is justified in using deadly force and has no duty to retreat in any place they have the lawful right to be if they believe it necessary in preventing imminent death or great bodily harm to themselves or another person. The release said Greene had noduty to retreat from Hardy.
When prosecuting such a case, the release said the state must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the person did not act in self-defense.
Hardy's family has pointed to text messages they found on the phone of Brandon Hardy that they say indicate he was lured to the home for an ambush, including threatening texts from Belinda Matthews. They claim that investigators did not fully consider the messages or other matters, including blood stains in Hardy's car and previous encountersbetween Hardy and Greene.
"Not only did the not look at the car, but his cell phones with all the text evidence were left in the seat of the car. The sheriff's department did not do their job; they failed," Belinda Anderson said.
Hardy's supporters and family have reached out to the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division to bring attention to the matter. They also addressed the Pitt County Board of Commissioners during their first February meeting.