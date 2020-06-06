Police reports and damage estimates that accumulated last week showed downtown buildings and other property sustained at least $55,000 damage from rioting that occurred last Sunday.
A total of 15 reports issued by the Greenville Police Department between Monday and Friday detailed damage to businesses and other downtown properties. Smashed windows accounted for most of the building damage, the reports indicated.
A demonstration that began peacefully turned destructive after 6 p.m. when protestors frustrated with inaction over police treatment of African Americans began confronting officers and damaging patrol cars, according to police and demonstrators.
Police in riot gear used tear gas and bang grenades to disperse large crowds. Protestors pelted police with rocks and broke windows throughout the downtown area.
Police reported more than 30 properties were damaged. Reports available by the end of the week Friday show damage to 15 of them was spread from McDonald’s at 10th and Cotanche to the Willis Building on First Street. One of the more heavily damaged private properties was Gawlik Stringed Instruments at 402 Evans St.
Owner Chris Gawlik said he was saddened when he saw the damage because he felt like his business is a positive influence in the city.
“I serve the community,” he said. “I’m a teacher, I’m a violinist and violin maker and I do lots of stuff and I don’t quite understand what would be a help in the protest to destroy somebody’s business, where we put a little bit of sweat to make it work. It’s not an easy business and I don’t see any justification in any violence, never did anyway.”
Gawlik said he does not own the building, which sustained damage to the front door and rear door glass. There also were attempts to burn benches inside his store, which he estimated cost a total of $300.
An instrument in the store also was stolen. He said he estimated total damages not including the building at $4,000-5,000.
He was in Charleston, S.C., at the time of the protest, he said. He wasn’t able to return to his store until noon Monday due to Charleston’s 6 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew.
City-owned buildings also were hit hard. One window was broken at City Hall and two windows at the Municipal Building were broken, Public Information Officer Brock Letchworth said. A few windows at the Police and Fire/Rescue Building also were damaged along with multiple vehicles.
There was $30,000 in damages to vehicles and $7,500 in damages to the buildings, Letchworth said.
Most of the windows on the first floor of Greenville Utilities Commission building on Washington Street were damaged, GUC’s Public Information Officer Steve Hawley said. It will be a few weeks before an estimate of the total cost of damage is available.
Three East Carolina University buildings were damaged, according to the ECU Police Department. Windows were smashed at the Human Resources office, Willis Building and Parking and Traffic Services Buildings, resulting in less than $1,000 in damages.
Three ECU Police Department patrol cars had damage totaling $1,500. Two patrol cars had front windshields broken and all three had tire damage. All three vehicles were quickly repaired and returned to the fleet, the department reported.
Reports released by Greenville police included the following details and damage estimates:
- 111 W. Fourth St., Speight Realty Investment had a window damaged costing $500.
- 117 W. Fourth St., the Jones Law Firm had a window damaged costing $600.
- 427 Evans St., All American Martial Arts of Greenville had a window damaged costing $500.
- 107 W. Third St., Stokes and Lambert Law Office had a window damaged costing $500.
- 200 W. Fifth St., Greenville City Hall had a glass door damaged costing $500.
- 330 Evans St., Coastal Fog had windows damaged costing $2,500.
- 404 Evans St., Emerge Galleries had two glass doors and four windows damaged costing $900.
- 500 S. Greene St., Greenville Police Department had a window damaged costing $600.
- 540 Cotanche St., Jimmy Johns had windows damaged costing $500.
- 310 E. 10th St., McDonald’s had damage costing $1,500.
- 402 Evans St., Gawlik Stringed Instruments had a $500 glass door damaged, benches burned and an instrument stolen.
- 417 Evans St., Renaissance had a rear door costing $500 damaged.
- 330 E. Fourth St., Overton Group had a window damaged costing $500 and merchandise burned costing $40.
- 400 Evans St., Overton Group had a window damaged costing $500.
- 408 Evans St., Uptown Greenville had a glass door costing $200 damaged.
Damage costs listed on police reports are rough estimates only. Reports were not available by Friday for all the properties damaged.
Greenville police last week made seven arrests in connection with the rioting. Several of the suspects also were charged with damaging property.
One woman was charged with setting fires at Gawlik Stringed instruments and Coastal Fog, where a display book was set on fire.
Police are continuing to try to locate suspects. The department posted photos of seven more people captured by surveillance cameras and on social media on its Facebook page and is asking the public to help identify them.