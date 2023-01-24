...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM WEDNESDAY TO 8 AM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with some gusts up to 35 kt
and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Wednesday to 8 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
A Snow Hill man charged in the kidnapping of a 17-year-old in December has been extradited to Pitt County from Tennessee, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported.
James Robert Holloman, 55, of 20 Moore Rouse Road was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center on Jan. 19. He faces two charges each of abduction of children and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Holloman was arrested by police in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, on Dec. 7 after officers ran a license plate check and determined he was wanted for abducting a Pitt County teen, who was located safely in the vehicle at the time of Holloman’s arrest.
The teen initially went missing on Dec. 3 and her disappearance led to an outpouring of calls for assistance by her family over social media. Holloman’s vehicle information was entered into a national database, which allowed Pigeon Forge officers to identify it by license plates.
Holloman also was wanted for a Nov. 28 incident involving a 14-year-old, which led to the second set of charges. The girl returned to her home the following day.
Holloman also faced in Pigeon Forge, local officials said. He was jailed in the Pitt County Detention Center without bond.
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
200 block West Hanrahan Road, Grifton, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 18: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
200 block East Hanrahan Road, Grifton, 3:30-3:34 p.m. Jan. 19: man assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case active.
3400 block Field View Court, Winterville, 3:21 p.m. Jan. 17: property valued at $60,000 stolen from residence by victim’s grandparent; case status unknown.
2200 block Bell Arthur Road, midnight Dec. 28-10:34 p.m. Jan. 13: fraud in the amount of $725 reported; case active.