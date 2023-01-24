A Snow Hill man charged in the kidnapping of a 17-year-old in December has been extradited to Pitt County from Tennessee, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported.

James Robert Holloman, 55, of 20 Moore Rouse Road was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center on Jan. 19. He faces two charges each of abduction of children and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

