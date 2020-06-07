A group of about 50 people under the leadership of a pair of Greenville organizations marched to City Hall on Saturday to press for reforms to the local criminal justice system.
The group led by the Coalition Against Racism and Mapinduzi marched from the Lucille Gorham Intergenerational Center in heat and rain, while two hours away, in the town of Raeford, family and friends memorialized George Floyd, the man whose death at the knee of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minn., on Memorial Day has sparked demonstrations across the globe.
The demonstrators taped dozens of paper notices printed with four demands on the glass doors of City Hall, which six days earlier had been among downtown buildings at the center of angry and destructive protests in support of racial justice. Saturday's demands included:
- Establishment of an independent civilian police review board with subpoena power to investigate abuse of police power.
- Establishment of an independent prosecutor for police brutality cases.
- An end to Greenville police participation in a government program that arms the department with surplus military equipment
- A democratically elected community police board to hire, promote and discipline officers.
Demonstrators said reforms need to go beyond law enforcement for justice to occur.
"When we talk about the war on black America ... it's not just about policing," said organizer Demetrius Hicks. "I think that's one thing we really need to start to talk about, it's not just policing, it's talking about housing, health care rights, talking about trans rights, talking about all this type of stuff, I think we really need to come together on these types of issues over the next few days, years, weeks, however long."
Hicks said Greenville spends about 30 percent of its general fund tax revenues on the police department. He said the level of funding contributes to a militarized community he compared to open air prison.
The event featured Janice Joyner-Whitaker, aunt of 24-year-old Brandon Joyner, who was shot and killed by police in September 2018 behind in a downtown alley behind Sup Dogs. Police and witnesses said Joyner was shot because he fired a gun in a crowd outside a club.
"We do believe that there will be justice for Brandon," Joyner-Whitaker said. "We do not know how long (it will take for) that justice will come, but if we don't do anything, they will think we are defeated. We have victory."
Cedric Pritchard, 27, was shot and killed in 2018 by a Washington Police Department officer. His mother, Teresa Pritchard, said she is trying to get the video of her son's death released. He exited his car at a traffic stop and ran, she said. The officer shot him in the back, she said.
CAR member Willie Robertson outlined techniques used by police that she said must be reformed. She said chokeholds and strangleholds should be banned, de-escalation should be required and warnings should be given before shooting.
She said all alternatives should be exhausted before shooting, shooting at moving vehicles should be banned, a use of force continuum should be established, all force should be reported and officers must intervene when abuse of power occurs.
Marcher Aani Akata addressed the issue of black women and state-sanctioned violence. She said black women experience the brunt of the 1033 program which provides police departments with military weaponry.
"During the uprise in Greenville just last Sunday, there were pregnant black women in the crowd, black mothers, black children in the crowd, who were subject to the attacks of Greenville Police Department," Akata said.
Don Cavellini of CAR said silence is deadly and white people need to speak out to help prevent the deaths of innocent black people.
A boy, Harrsion Simmons, sang "I'm a young black man." One line of the song said, "we are being hunted as prey, I just want to live."
Peaceful protests have occurred daily in parts of Greenville since Sunday's demonstration turned destructive. There was no police presence visible during Saturday's march. Demonstrations also took place Saturday in Farmville and Snow Hill. A pray vigil is scheduled for today in Winterville.
The group walked down Fifth Street chanting "Don't arrest me, arrest the police," "Touch one, touch all" and "When our rights are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back."
The names of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd who were killed by police were also chanted during the protest.
The Coalition Against Racism has long advocated for a civilian review board, appearing repeatedly before the Greenville City Council to advocate for the board.
Mapinduzi's facebook page says is an anti-capitalist, anti-imperialist community organization dedicated to training, developing and advancing the interest of black and brown people.