Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies made a pair of drug arrests recently after investigations in the Greenville and Ayden areas.
Officers conducting saturation patrols in the Ayden area last week arrested a Grimesland after a traffic stop, the agency reported.
The incident occurred at 6:10 p.m. on July 15 when detectives observed a traffic violation and initiated the stop, a news release said. The driver, 54-year-old Floyd Haddock Jr., exited the vehicle and ran. He was apprehended after a short foot chase.
The detectives discovered 17 grams of crack cocaine and $880 of U.S. currency in Haddock’s possession, the release said.
He was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, resisting a public officer, driving while license revoked and failure to wear a seat belt. Haddock posted a $25,000 bond and was released.
On Thursday, Special Operations Unit officers executed a search warrant at the residence located at 3208 Boardwalk Lane, No. 13, in Greenville.
Inside the residence detectives located approximately four grams of heroin, approximately one gram of marijuana, numerous items of drug paraphernalia, and $280 in U.S. currency, a news release said.
Detectives arrested the target of the investigation and resident of the address, Robere Wayna Marvelle Summers-Coward, 22, and charged him with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin; felony conspiracy to sell and deliver heroin; maintaining a dwelling for the sale of controlled substances; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Summers-Coward was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center where he was released under a $25,000 secured bond.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released reports in other cases with the following details and allegations:
Robbery
- Deputies responded to a robbery at 11:54 a.m. on Sunday in the 3200 block Kings Branch Drive. Two men entered the home and robbed a female resident at gunpoint. An iPhone, purse, change and cash valued at a total of $690 was stolen. The case is active.
Break-ins, thefts
- 3600 block Victoria Lane, Farmville, midnight July 4-8:30 p.m. July 18: battery valued at $50 stolen from vehicle; case active.
- 3100 block Ivy Road, Greenville, 7:40 p.m. July 18: golf cart valued at $2,000 stolen, later recovered; case active.
- 2109 Pactolus Highway, Greenville, 3:40 p.m. July 17: case of beer valued at $6.95 stolen from Family Dollar; case active.
- 3800 block Leland Drive, Ayden, 2:38 a.m. July 20: vehicle valued at $8,000 stolen; case active.
- 500 block Briley Road, Greenville, 6:28 a.m. July 19: $40 cash stolen; case clear.
- 8700 block County Home Road, Ayden, 9 a.m. July 1-5:21 p.m. July 20: gas can and trolling motor valued at a total of $250 stolen from barn; case active.
7509 NC 43 S, Greenville, 6:04 p.m. July 20: gasoline valued at $2 stolen from vehicle at Dollar General; case active.
- 3200 block North Pineview Lane, Farmville, 7 a.m.-11:56 p.m. July 20: $40 in change stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 500 block West Hanrahan Road, Grifton, 5:18 p.m. July 18: man assaulted by sibling; case clear.
- 2400 block Joe Gardner Road, Grifton, 9:38 p.m. July 20: woman assaulted by relative; case active.
2100 block Kay Road, Greenville, 3 a.m.-4:36 p.m. July 20: woman assaulted by spouse; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3000 block East 10th Street, 7:57 p.m. July 17: dog and vehicle valued at $11,000 stolen, later recovered; case cleared by arrest.
- 3800 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 12:10 a.m. July 20: vehicle broken into, nothing taken; case cleared by arrest.
- 4318 E. 10th St., 3:35 p.m. July 20: three drinks valued at $9 stolen from Dollar General; case inactive.
- 1000 Charles Blvd., 10:30 p.m. July 20: alcohol valued at $1.92 stolen from Sheetz; case inactive.
Assaults
- 3900 block West Vancroft Circle, 12:35 a.m. July 17: woman assaulted by spouse; case inactive.
- 400 block West Fifth Street, 10:40 a.m. July 17: man assaulted; case inactive.
- 1900 block Rosemont Drive, 8:57 p.m. July 17: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case ongoing.
- 400 block Ash Street, 2 a.m. July 18: man assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case inactive.
- 4300 block Redford Court, 11:05 p.m. July 18: woman assaulted by spouse; case cleared by arrest.
- 3700 block Bostic Drive, 8:58 p.m. July 19: woman assaulted; case ongoing.
3700 block Bostic Drive, 4:25 p.m. July 20: woman assaulted by acquaintance; case inactive.