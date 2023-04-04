Deputies responding to a report of suspicious activity caught two men in the act of a break in on Monday, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office reported.
A news release from the agency said deputies responded at 4:59 p.m. to a residence on Port Terminal Road in Greenville after the caller reported two suspicious men on their property.
An incident report associated with arrest warrants said the incident took place in the 1000 block of Port Terminal, which is off of East 10th Street in the vicinity of Lowe's Home Improvement and the Voyager Student Living Complex.
Deputies were notified that the incident was a breaking and entering and larceny in progress, the release said. One fled the scene in a vehicle and another ran when deputies confronted them, the news release said.
An investigation led deputies to the suspect vehicle at a nearby apartment complex. Wesley Furguson Cepavicius, 28, and Alan Claybond Randolph, 20, both of of 3565 E. 10th St., Greenville, were detained.
The incident report said that tools valued at $1,370 were stolen during the incident. The release stated those items were recovered.
Cepavicius and Randolph were each charged with breaking or entering and larceny after breaking or entering.
Both were booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under $10,000 secured bonds. Cepavicius has a prior conviction for willful/wanton injury to real property from July 4, 2021.