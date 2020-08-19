The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office was called to a Greenville area business by a woman who said a car was dropped on top of hers while she was inside of it, a case report indicated.
The woman was not injured but the sheriff’s office is investigating the incident as an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the report issued Tuesday.
The incident occurred about 3 p.m. Monday at Hardee’s Recycling at 211 Pactolus Highway, the report said. The investigation is ongoing, the report said.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released reports on Tuesday with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1500 block Carlos Drive, Greenville, 10 p.m. Aug. 16-1:08 p.m. Aug. 17: cigarettes and hydrocodone valued at $60 stolen from motor vehicle; case active.
- 400 block Stone Gate Drive, Greenville, 9 p.m. Aug. 16-12:55 p.m. Aug. 17: BB gun and cash valued at $125 stolen; case active.
- 1400 block Jasper Lee Court, Greenville, 9 a.m. Aug. 17: $2,100 stolen via CashApp; case active.
- 300 block Britt Road, Greenville, 3 p.m. Aug. 16-6:38 a.m. Aug. 17: handgun valued at $250 stolen from unlocked vehicle; case active.
- 6400 block Salem Ridge Drive, Grifton, 8:33 p.m. Aug. 17: firearms valued at a total of $250 stolen; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports Tuesday with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 801 Thomas Langston Road, 9:40 a.m. Aug. 16-2:20 p.m. Aug. 17: shoes valued at $40 stolen from Burlington Coat Factory; case cleared by citation.
Assaults
- 2200 block East 10th Street, 6:10 a.m. Aug. 17: woman assaulted by known person; case cleared by arrest.
- 1900 block Mcclellan Street, 10:41 a.m. Aug. 17: woman assaulted by known person; investigation ongoing.
- 3000 block MacGregor Downs Road, 8:10 p.m. Aug. 17: woman assaulted; TV and windows sustain $450 in damages; case inactive.
- 1000 block West Fifth Street, 12:01-1:11 a.m. Aug. 18: man assaulted with knife or cutting instrument; case inactive.