A woman was transported to ECU Health last week after a shooting that could be related to two similar incidents in Farmville, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported.
An incident report from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said a 31-year-old woman was wounded when someone fired at her home about 1:48 a.m. on Friday at a residence on Hunters Lane west of Greenville.
Another resident of the home notified the office that a shooting had occurred. A juvenile was present as well according to the report.
Two other shots fired incidents were reported in Farmville on Thursday night and early Friday morning. The first took place in the 2700 block of N.C. 121 about 8:27 p.m. and the second was reported in the 4400 block of Alan Place at 3 a.m.
A witness in the first incident shares the same last name as the gunshot victim and the resident who reported her shooting.
Three juveniles were present in the Alan Place home. A narrative in the incident report said the shooting is “related to two other shootings in the county tonight,” but did not expressly say if that referred to the Hunters Lane and Highway 121 incidents.
The Hunters Lane residence is about a 10 mile drive from the Farmville locations. All three cases remain under investigation. The sheriff’s office provided no further information.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
2100 block Sawtooth Drive, Fountain, 3:31 p.m. Aug. 3: phone valued at $100, wallet stolen from residence; case active.
400 block Northwest Acres Drive, Greenville, 12:05 p.m. May 20-7:06 p.m. Aug. 3: identity fraud reported; case closed.
6100 block N.C. 43 South, Greenville, 12 p.m. July 21-12 p.m. Aug. 3: money valued at $159.82 reported stolen from Creech’s Landscaping Incorporated by employee paying himself with company credit card; case active.
664 Barrus Construction Road, Greenville, 9:22 Aug. 8: break-in at a construction site; conveyor rollers valued at $1,600 and fire extinguishers valued at $300 stolen; case active.
4700 block Marie Cox Lane, Ayden, midnight Nov. 11, 2021-10:11 a.m. Aug. 8: firearm valued at $400 stolen from residence and returned; case active.
250 block Northwest Acres Drive, Greenville, midnight July 25-4:23 p.m. Aug. 8: appliances and tools valued at $1,660 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
2800 block N.C. 30, Stokes, 6:17 a.m. Aug. 4: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case active.
1200 block Alder Circle, Greenville, 7:30 p.m.-9:31 p.m. Aug. 8: man assaulted by spouse at residence; case cleared.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
2600 block Macgregor Downs Road, Greenville, 12:04 p.m. Aug. 8: woman assaulted by family member at residence; case under further investigation.
3040 Evans St., 3:26 p.m. Aug. 4: woman assaulted by known person at Target; case inactive.
Break-ins, thefts
2000 block Copper Beech Way, 2:32 p.m. Aug. 3: break-in at residence, robbery with firearm reported. Purse valued at $150, phone valued at $500, video game system valued at $200 and $300 in cash stolen; case active.
1600 block Dickinson Avenue at Watauga Avenue, 9:10 a.m. Aug. 4: strong arm robbery reported near intersection. Cigarettes, drink stolen. Vehicle valued at $2,000 burned; case inactive.
3505 U.S. 264, Greenville, 3:30 p.m. Aug. 8: beer valued at $44.98 stolen from Speedway; case under further investigation.