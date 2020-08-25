The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in Greenville early on Monday.
The incident occurred at 2 a.m. in the 1500 block of David Drive, according to a report from the sheriff’s office.
The report stated that a woman was shot with a handgun, causing possible internal injuries. She was transported to Vidant Medical Center for further treatment.
The case is active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
900 block NC 118, Grifton, 12:53 p.m. Aug. 20: two push mowers valued at a total of $450 stolen; case active.
- 1300 block Billy Loop, Greenville, 6 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 22: lawn mower valued at $900 stolen; case active.
- 900 block Brown Hodges Road, Grifton, 2 a.m. Aug. 20-10:29 a.m. Aug. 22: $300 in cash stolen; case active.
- 600 block Old Snow Hill Road, Ayden, 5 p.m. Aug. 14-5:26 Aug. 21: gasoline valued at $5 stolen from lawn mower; case active.
- 2400 block Lance Drive, Greenville, 6 p.m. Aug. 16-2:04 p.m. Aug. 23: tire jack assembly valued at $300 stolen; case active.
- 3000 block Lester Mills Road, Greenville, 12:48 p.m. Aug. 23: weed killer valued at $50 stolen, bushes sustained $100 in damages; case active.
Assaults
1300 block Pine Needle Place, Greenville, 9 p.m. Aug. 19-1:21 p.m. Aug. 20: juvenile assaulted; case active.
- 4700 block NC 43 S, Greenville, 8:50 p.m. Aug. 20: man assaulted by spouse; case active.
- 5200 block U.S. 13. Greenville, 2:56 p.m. Aug. 20: man assaulted by pointing handgun; case closed.
- 1100 block Old Snow Hill Road, Grifton, 8:40 p.m. Aug. 22: woman assaulted by spouse; case active.
- 200 block Jimmy Lane, Washington, 7:53 p.m. Aug. 22: man assaulted; case closed, leads exhausted.
- 1500 block David Drive, Greenville, midnight Aug. 21-7:43 a.m. Aug. 22: man assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case closed by arrest.
- 1700 block Ashley Drive, Greenville, midnight Aug. 22: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case active.
- 400 block Pacific Circle, Greenville, 6:04 a.m. Aug. 21: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case active.
- 4900 block Everett Road, Robersonville, midnight Aug. 20-11:49 p.m. Aug. 21: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; Playstation, iPhone and sneakers valued at a total of $800 stolen, iPhone later recovered; case active.
- 1600 block Lennie Lane, Greenville, 3:51 p.m. Aug. 23: woman assaulted by strangulation and cutting instrument by boyfriend or girlfriend in domestic assault; cellphone, cash, bag and keys valued at a total of $800 stolen; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 300 block East 13th Street, 5 p.m. Aug. 20-9:22 a.m. Aug. 21: utility trailer valued at $1,700 stolen; case ongoing.
- 2800 block Jefferson Drive, 5 p.m. Aug. 20-1:43 p.m. Aug 21: trailer hitch valued at $45 stolen; case inactive.
- 200 block Blue Beech Drive, 8 p.m. Aug. 20-1:19 p.m. Aug. 21: $85 in cash stolen from unsecured vehicle; case inactive.
- 1900 block Dickinson Avenue, 9:57 p.m. Aug. 20-3:50 p.m. Aug. 21: vehicle valued at $15,000 stolen; case ongoing.
- 100 block S.E. Greenville Boulevard, 1:05-9:59 a.m. Aug. 21: vehicle valued at $5,000 stolen; case ongoing.
210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 4:15 p.m. Aug. 21: clothes valued at $70 stolen from Walmart; case cleared by citation.
703 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 6:53 p.m. Aug. 21: food and personal care items valued at a total of $44 stolen from Publix, later recovered; case cleared by arrest.
100 block Oakdale Road, 9 p.m. Aug. 21-1:01 a.m. Aug. 22: handgun valued at $320 stolen; case inactive.
- 100 block Lakeview Trail, 6:31 a.m. Aug. 22: $100 in cash stolen; case inactive.
3040 Evans St., 8:58 a.m. Aug. 22: meat valued at a total of $136 stolen from Harris Teeter, later recovered; case cleared by arrest.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 11:35 a.m. Aug. 22: men’s toiletries and electronics valued at a total of $70 stolen from Walmart, later recovered; case cleared by arrest.
- 700 block West 14th Street, 2:52 p.m. Aug. 22: television valued at $300 stolen; case inactive.
- 2400 S. Memorial Drive, 7:35 p.m. Aug. 22: clothes stolen from Citi Trends; case inactive.
210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 9 p.m. Aug. 22: merchandise valued at $77 stolen from Walmart, later recovered; case cleared by arrest.
- 1000 block Fleming Street, 1:56 a.m. Aug. 23: iPhone and necklace valued at a total of $410 stolen; case inactive.
- 3400 block South Memorial Drive, 2:30 a.m. Aug. 23: purse and cash valued at a total of $700 stolen; case inactive.
- 1900 block Exchange Drive, 3 a.m.-8:18 p.m. Aug. 23: vehicle valued at $20,000 stolen, later recovered; case inactive.
Assaults
300 block Beasley Drive, 2-4:21 p.m. Aug. 20: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case inactive.
- 1100 block East 10th Street, 4:50 p.m. Aug. 20-6:07 p.m. Aug. 23: woman assaulted, residence door sustained $300 damages after being stabbed repeatedly with knife; case inactive.
- 100 block Concord Drive, 11:48 p.m. Aug. 20: man assaulted by friend with knife; case inactive.
- 1300 block South Greene Street, 9 a.m. Aug. 21: woman assaulted by acquaintance; case inactive.
- 2300 block South Memorial Drive, 1 a.m. Aug. 22: woman assaulted by spouse; case inactive.
2100 block Dickinson Avenue, 1:41 p.m. Aug. 22: woman assaulted; case inactive.
- 2200 block Bellamy Circle, 9:46 p.m. Aug. 22: woman assaulted by strangulation by boyfriend or girlfriend, vehicle and apartment key valued at a total of $7,800 stolen, vehicle later recovered; case inactive.
- 2700 block East 10th Street, 10:38 p.m. Aug. 22: woman assaulted; case cleared by arrest.
- 400 block West 13th Street, 2:26 a.m. Aug. 23: woman assaulted with handgun, no injuries reported; case ongoing.
- 1200 block Westridge Court, 8:43 a.m. Aug. 23: woman assaulted by relativ
- e; case inactive.
- 2600 block Camille Drive, 10:16 a.m. Aug. 23: man assaulted; case inactive.
- 2600 block Richard Drive, 3:01 p.m. Aug. 23: woman assaulted; case inactive.
- 300 block Lindsay Drive, 8:40 p.m. Aug. 23: woman assaulted; case inactive.
- 1900 block Mcclellan Street, 12:20 a.m. Aug. 24: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case cleared by arrest.