Pitt County Sheriff's Office deputies made arrests and issued citations against eight men and three juveniles and seized firearms and drugs as part of an enforcement effort north of Greenville last week.
Detectives between Jan. 19-22 conducted an operation focused on removing illegally possessed weapons and controlled substances from the Old River Road area.
The following suspects were identified as a result:
- Darius Capone Hazell, 28, Greenville, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana; maintaining a vehicle/place for controlled substances; felony possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on $10,000 secured bond.
- Bernard Jones, 45, Greenville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant felony probation violation. He was jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
- Currell Roberson, 19, Greenville, was cited for simple possession of marijuana and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
- Joey Rapahel Wiggins, 30, Greenville, was cited for simple possession of marijuana and no operators license.
- Hisan Roberson, 18, Greenville, was cited simple possession of marijuana.
- LaQuan Benjamin Moore, 44, Greenville, was cited for driving while license revoked and possession of open container and arrested on an outstanding order for arrest for failure to appear on charges of driving while impaired. He was jailed in the detention center under a $5,000 bond.
- Kenya J. Jackson, 24, Greenville, was cited for failure to stop for stop sign and simple possession of marijuana.
- Jemyus Barnhill, 18, Greenville, was cited for simple possession of marijuana.
- Three juvenile boys also were caught up in the effort. One possessed a loaded handgun and marijuana, another possessed a loaded handgun, another possessed a stolen handgun, oxycodone and marijuana and fled from deputies pursuant to a traffic stop. Charges are pending against all three.