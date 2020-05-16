Pitt County Sheriff's Office deputies seized heroin and arrested a Bayboro man on May 13 after witnessing a suspected drug deal in Greenville.
Special Operations Unit officers were conducting surveillance at a shopping center parking lot as part of an investigation when they witnessed a hand to hand transaction, consistent with a drug deal, according to a news release.
Detectives stopped an involved vehicle on N.C. 43 South near Hollywood Drive, south of town. They recovered 45 grams of heroin from the vehicle.
Vincenzo Greco, 31, was arrested and charged with level III trafficking of heroin by possession, level III trafficking of heroin by transport, maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jury duty scam strikes again
The Pitt County Sheriff's Office responded to the 4400 block Stantonsburg Road on May 14 to a report that the resident had been tricked by the missed jury duty scam.
A caller pretending to be deputy told the victim they had to pay an immediate bond or go to jail for missing jury duty. The victim was defrauded of $1,200 by the scam, according to the narrative in the incident report.
The sheriff's office has reported that callers in an ongoing scam are utilizing the names of actual law enforcement officer and court personnel to trick people into paying them. Actual deputies will not demand cash. The case is active.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff's office released reports this week with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, theft
- 7300 block Stokestown St. Johns Road, Grifton, midnight May 12-11:44 a.m. May 14: woman reported a friend stole oxycodone pills and debit card; case active.
- 3600 block Norfolk Street, Bethel, midnight April 27-7:14 p.m. May 13: motorcycle valued at $3,000 stolen within past three weeks; case active.
- 2200 block Sunnyside Road, Greenville, 11 a.m. May 10-11:35 a.m. May 13: woman defrauded of $1,600 in an Ebay scam; case active.
Assaults
- 800 block Olivia Drive, 7:45 p.m. May 14: woman assaulted with knife or cutting instrument; case active.
- 1700 block Wrench Circle, Greenville, 9:55 a.m. May 13: woman assaulted by friend at residence; case cleared.
- 4100 block Buck Road, Vanceboro, 9:41 a.m. May 13: child in group home assaulted staff, caused more than $1,000 damage to items in the home and a vehicle; case active.
- 5900 block Emma Cannon Road, Ayden, 12:05 a.m. May 14: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case active.
- 5200 block Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, Greenville, 8:55 a.m. May 13: woman assaulted by friend; case active.
- 4600 block Cal Jones Road, Grimesland, midnight-8:48 p.m. May 13: juvenile assaulted; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports this week with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, theft
- 1100 block Mulberry Lane, 8:30-10:46 a.m. May 12: two laptops, jewelry, virtual reality headset and textbooks valued at $5,100 stolen; case ongoing.
- 4600 E. 10th St., 12:41 p.m. May 13: various household items valued at $256.79 stolen from Walmart, later recovered; case inactive.
- 100 block Farmhouse Place, 12:30-6:15 a.m. May 14: five guns, a parachute and a helmet valued at a total of $15,550; case ongoing.
Assaults
- 200 block Easy Street, 5:17 p.m. May 12: woman assaulted; case inactive.
- 200 block Verdant Drive, 9-9:49 p.m. May 13: man assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case cleared by arrest.
- 1800 block Norcott Circle, 4:03 a.m. May 14: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case inactive.
- 700 block Peed Drive, 9 p.m. May 14: woman assaulted; case inactive.