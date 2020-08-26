A shooting that injured a woman in the Bells Fork area on Monday also resorted in damage to a vehicle nearby, a report from Pitt County Sheriff's Office indicated.
A 39-year-old woman suffered injuries in the incident that occurred about 2 a.m. in the 1500 block of David Drive, a report said. The address is in a mobile home park between Charles Boulevard and Bells Fork Road just south of Greenville.
The report said the woman was transported to Vidant Medical Center and that she had possible internal injuries. An investigation is ongoing.
Further information about the shooting, including details about a suspect and the woman's status was not available on Tuesday. A sheriff's office spokesman when asked for details on Tuesday said only there were no updates.
The report indicated that a 2020 Dodge Charger belonging to a man with a Tulsa, Oklahoma, address sustained $1,000 damage. Its radiator and transmission had been damaged by bullets. Nine 9mm shell casings were gathered as evidence from the scene the report said.
The report listed an 18-year-old man and another man whose age was not included as interested persons; both lived at the same address as the woman who was shot. A juvenile whose address was not listed and a 59-year-old man from New York City also were listed as interested persons.
PITT COUNTY
The Sheriff's Office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1300 block Camilla Drive, Greenville, 1 a.m.-8:25 a.m. Aug. 24: purse valued at $50 stolen from vehicle; case active.
- 2200 block Kinsaul-Willoughby Road, Greenville, midnight Aug. 23-6:14 a.m. Aug. 24: tools valued at $2,560 stolen from construction site; case active.
- 3900 block Sharp Point Road, Fountain, 6:03 p.m. Aug. 24: building materials valued at $150 stolen; case unfounded.