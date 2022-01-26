Charges in Jan. 1 shooting death of a man in Grimesland will have to be decided by the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office, the sheriff’s office said.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that its investigation into the shooting of Brandon Hardy, 38, at 3340 Alvin Road, has been completed. The agency said it will not make an arrest without guidance from the prosecutor.
Hardy was shot about 3:45 a.m. and died of his wounds. Family and friends of Hardy have since been vocal in calling for an arrest. A march on Jan. 18 led to a demonstration at the Pitt County Courthouse, where Hardy’s mother and sisters demanded authorities bring the man they believe killed Hardy to justice.
The release from the sheriff’s office cited texts exchanged between Hardy and his ex-girlfriend, who reported that he had been shot.
“The investigation was an objective and systematic fact-finding process,” the release said. “At the conclusion of the process all information discovered, to include statements, text messages, any video evidence, forensic evidence and more was compiled into a comprehensive report that was submitted to the District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.”
Lee Darnell, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, clarified why the agency is awaiting information from the district attorney’s office.
“Sometimes our investigations reveal additional evidence that provides sufficient probable cause to obtain a warrant for a suspect’s arrest shortly after the event,” Darnell said in an email. “In other cases, as in this case, the evidence of the essential elements of a criminal offense is insufficient for us to make an arrest or to obtain a warrant absent guidance from the District Attorney’s office.
“We cannot make an arrest, and therefore bring the full weight of the criminal justice system to bear on a suspect, unless we in good faith expect the district attorney’s office to prosecute the case. In these circumstances, as we have done in this case, we submit the findings and details of our investigation to the District Attorney’s Office and await their decision,” Darnell said.
He provided few specifics about the case. He did say that two firearms were recovered from the scene. One belonged to Hardy and the other belonged to the known shooter. Based on that and other available evidence, Darnell said that an arrest will not be made unless the DA’s office decides to prosecute the case.
Hardy’s family has scheduled a news conference for 4 p.m. Thursday at the Pitt County Courthouse. His mother and sisters, extended family, along with activist Keith Cooper, who represents the family, will be speaking.
“Like so many other tragic incidents that have occurred in the county, we know that this has been a complex case filled with emotion and pain for so many,” the release from the sheriff’s office said. “While our office doesn’t have the authority to prosecute cases, determine guilt, or set bonds or sentences, please know that we perform the role of fact finder in cases like these in the most solemn and respectful ways possible. We owe this to every victim and every survivor.”