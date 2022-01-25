A man remains under medical care after a Friday domestic incident that put him and a second victim in the hospital.
Greenville police said that about 10:35 a.m. officers and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the 300 block of Tyson Street for a domestic dispute. A female victim was assaulted and a man was stabbed.
Both individuals were transported to Vidant Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, the department said. As of Monday afternoon the man remained at Vidant.
The department said that investigators should be consulting with the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office regarding charges.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
1
- 000 block Peed Drive, 2:30 p.m. Jan. 21- 10:15 a.m. Jan. 23: break-in at residence. Damage to door valued at $200; case active.
- 2000 block Copper Beech Way, 9:20 p.m.-9:46 p.m. Jan. 22: black Ford Mustang valued at $1,000 stolen from parking lot; case inactive.
Assaults
- 1500 block Charles Boulevard, 2:32 a.m. Jan. 21: man stabbed by unknown person at residence; case active.
- 1300 block West Fourth Street, 2:56 p.m. Jan. 21: woman assaulted by known person at residence; case cleared by arrest.
- 2600 block Whitaker Drive, 8:28 p.m. Jan. 21: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 900 block Penncross Drive, 4:14 p.m. Jan. 21: man assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case inactive.
- 2900 block Tammie Trail, 3:25 p.m.-3:47 p.m. Jan. 23: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 2400 block Charles Boulevard, 9:45 p.m.-10:03 p.m. Jan. 23: man assaulted by known person at residence. Cellphone damaged; case active.
- 900 block Tyson Street, 2:45 a.m. Jan. 24: woman assaulted with blunt weapon near residence; case active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1100 block Davenport Place, Winterville, 9:28 a.m. Jan. 21: break-in at residence. Birth certificate, $200 cash stolen; case active.
- 1827 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 8 a.m. Jan. 19- 12:45 p.m. Jan. 21: fraud in the amount of $1,700 reported at Red Oak Christian Church; case active.
- 2800 block Harvest Road, Grimesland, 8:33 p.m. Jan. 21: man defrauded of $50,000 via internet; case active.
- 3400 block Bertha Lane, Greenville, 10:07 a.m. Jan. 23: two ladders valued at $250 apiece stolen from residence; case active.
- 3900 block Dunn Road, Fountain, 2:32 p.m. Jan. 23: tools valued at $800 stolen from vehicle at residence; case active.
Assaults
- 500 block Rustic Lane, Greenville, 10:25 p.m. Jan. 20: woman assaulted by known people at residence. Television valued at $2,000 damaged; case active.
- 3200 block N.C. 43 North/Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, 11:09 a.m. Jan. 21: Pitt County detention officer assaulted at residence; case active.
- 3800 block Hocutt Lane, Grimesland, 6:23 p.m. Jan. 21: man assaulted at residence; case active.
- 3800 block Old River Road, Greenville, 8:38 a.m. Jan. 22: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case cleared.
- 1500 block Mayes Circle, Greenville, 5:21 p.m. Jan. 22: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case cleared.