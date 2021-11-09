ECU is investigating a report of drink tampering that led to a sexual assault at fraternity house on Oct. 29, a university alert said Tuesday.
Officials received the report on Tuesday about an incident at Theta Chi fraternity, 312 E. 11th St. Few details were provided in the alert. It said no suspect description was available.
The alert said drink tampering is an aggravated assault under the Clery Act, a federal law regulating campus crime policy. It is unlawful for any person to knowingly distribute any food, beverage, or other eatable or drinkable substance which that person knows to contain any harmful substance.
The alert was distributed campuswide and said sexual assault is always the fault of the perpetrator and never the fault of the victim.
It warned students to reject drinks offered to them at social gatherings — even if they are pre-packaged — and to report any suspicious or criminal activity as soon as possible.
Sex offenses are treated with seriousness on campus, the alert said. Free confidential and private resources are available to provide supportive measures through both the university disciplinary and criminal processes to all parties, the alert said.