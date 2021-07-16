A 21-year-old was arrested for driving under the influence following a wreck on the Grid that damaged property.
A crash report from the Greenville Police Department said that officers responded to the area of South Meade Street at East Third Street at 2:07 a.m. on July 12, after reports of a single-car wreck. The vehicle was not on the scene when officers arrived, but it was determined that trash cans and recycle bins had been struck by the vehicle prior to it hitting a tree.
Police found a damaged vehicle at the residence of Jay Brewer of 215 S. Meade St., almost directly across from where the cans had been struck. Officers said that Brewer had red, glassy eyes, an odor of alcohol on his breath, was unsteady and had slurred speech. Brewer told officers he had been drinking.
A blood alcohol test was not available. Brewer was charged with driving while impaired and hit and run – leaving the scene.
He was among 10 people charged with impaired driving according to law enforcement and court records available from July 6-14. In other cases:
- Pablo Grimaldocastro, 56, of 6246 N.C. 43, Greenville, was involved in a motor vehicle collision while turning left into his own driveway at 11:25 p.m., July 8. He failed to yield right of way and his Chevrolet pickup truck was struck by a southbound vehicle. A report said that Grimaldocastro told troopers with the State Highway Patrol that he had been drinking. He was reportedly slurring his speech, unsteady on his feet and had red, glassy eyes. His blood alcohol content was 0.14.
- Marlon Gordon, 27, of 244 West Double Gate, Albany, Georgia, was stopped by for speeding by Grifton police at 1:18 a.m. on July 6, on N.C. 11 at Blount Hall Road. Gordon was said to be traveling 84 mph in a 55 mph zone. A report said that the had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.08.
- Vicky Hardy, 58, of 5486 U.S. 17, Chocowinity, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 12:11 a.m. on July 14, on Stantonsburg Road in Greenville. A report said he had red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.08. Hardy has prior DWI arrests from 1992, 1993, 1994 and 1995.
- Dallas Koonce, 61, of 4175 Dudley’s Grant Drive, Winterville, was stopped by Winterville police at 10:50 p.m. on July 14, at Tilco Drive. A report said Koonce had a mild odor of alcohol on his breath and had red, glassy eyes. His blood alcohol content was 0.08. He has a prior DWI arrest from 2012.
- Henry Molina, 48, of 617 Club Drive, Ayden, was stopped by Ayden police at 6:20 a.m. on July 10 on Sunny Lane. Molina reportedly failed to maintain lane control. A report said he had red glassy eyes and was driving without a license. His blood alcohol content was 0.17.
- Delfino Paulin, 40, of 244 West Acres Drive, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol after drifting left of center at 5:20 p.m. on July 11 on Whichard Road in Greenville. Paulin was reported to be driving recklessly without a license and with an open container in the car. A report said he had red, glassy eyes and looked “sleepy.” His blood alcohol content was 0.24.
- Danny Peed, 40, of 219 Hill Road, Chocowinity, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 1:26 a.m. on July 8, for speeding on N.C. 33. A warrant said Peed was driving 97 mph in a 55 mph zone. A report said that Peed had red, glassy eyes, a strong odor of alcohol and was swaying while out of his car. He was found to be driving without a license and in possession of marijuana. His blood alcohol content was 0.13.
- Jessie Rodgers, 55, of 5150 N.C. 121, Farmville, was stopped on a bicycle by the State Highway Patrol on July 6 in Farmville. A report said that he had glassy eyes and was slurring his speech. His blood alcohol content was 0.13. Rodgers has prior DWI arrests from 2016 and 1990.
- Jefferson Wilson, 23, of 64 Mustang Point, Rocky Point, was stopped by Winterville police for failing to maintain lane control at 11:33 p.m. on July 8. A report said that he had red, glassy eyes. His blood alcohol content was 0.10.