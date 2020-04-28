A driver police said hit and killed a pedestrian on April 15 has been cited with misdemeanor death by vehicle, according to a Greenville Police Department crash report.
The report said Austin Strickland, 21, of Greenville was southbound on Brownlea Drive and had stopped at the intersection of Fifth Street about 3:15 p.m.
Strickland turned left to head east on Fifth Street and had accelerated to about 10 mph when his vehicle struck 82-year-old Michael Cotter.
Cotter had been crossing Fifth at intersection and was near the center lane when he was struck, the crash report said. The report indicated that Strickland failed to yield to the right of way. It listed no other contributing factors.
The crash report indicates he was driving a 2012 GMC pickup. His vehicle was drivable after the wreck and had $100 in damages.
Cotter, a retiree who lived a few blocks away on Third Street, was transported to Vidant Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, according to police.