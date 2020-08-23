A Newport man was cited for driving while impaired after driving the wrong way down U.S. 13 on Aug. 15, according to court and law enforcement reports.
The incident took place at 9:03 p.m., according to the State Highway Patrol.
Manuel Harper, 48, of 360 Little Deep Creek Road, Lot 2, Newport, crossed the center line and traveled the wrong way in the east bound lane. Another vehicle collided with Harper's driver's side door. Both vehicles came to a rest in the roadway. Harper's vehicle had $9,000 in damages and was not drivable. The other vehicle had $20,000 in damages and was not drivable.
Harper left the scene of the accident and was located nearby. Witnesses identified him as the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. His wallet was in the vehicle and he had a seat belt mark matching the driver side.
Harper had slurred speech, red, glassy eyes and was unsteady on his feet. He refused a blood alcohol test.
Nine other people also were charged with driving while impaired, according to records available between Aug. 10-17.
In other cases court documents indicate:
- Efrain Lozano Acosta, 32, of 741 Windy Lane, Greenville, was stopped at 12:59 a.m. on Aug. 16 on N.C. 33 by the State Highway Patrol. He had red, glassy eyes, a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and was unsteady of his feet. His blood alcohol level was 0.20.
- Jill Marie Alvarez, 41, of 3810 Keel Road, Grimesland, was stopped at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 on N.C. 43 by the State Highway Patrol. She had red, glassy eyes. Her blood alcohol level was 0.19.
- Jay Walter Bretnall, 61, of 4811 Eastern Pines Road, Greenville, was stopped at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 14 on Eastern Pines Road by the State Highway Patrol. He had an odor of alcohol on his breath, red, glassy eyes, slurred speech, was unsteady on his feet and was involved in a wreck. He had turned left into a driveway and missed the driveway striking a ditch. He suffered minor injuries. His vehicle had no damage. Blood results were not available. He previously received DWIs in 2008 and 2011. He was cited for driving while license revoked in 2014.
- Lila Joseph Cogdell, 57, of 548 Cannon Blvd., Grifton, was stopped at 11:41 p.m. on Aug. 14 at Highland Boulevard by the Grifton Police Department. She had red, glassy eyes, an odor of alcohol on her breath, slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet. Her blood alcohol level was 0.17. She previously got a DWI in 2006.
- Derrick Merlin Cox, 46, of 822 Sterling Pointe Drive, Unit L3, Winterville, was stopped at 11:54 p.m. on Aug. 13 on N.C. 102 West by the Ayden Police Department. He had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, slurred speech and glassy eyes. He refused a breath test. He was charged with driving while license revoked in 2003, 2009 and 2012.
- John Gersain Majano, 23, of 3175 John McMillian Road, Hope Mills, was stopped at 11:10 a.m. on Aug. 10 at Elm Street near 10th Street by the Greenville Police Department. He ran a red light and ran over the curb when pulled over. He had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol level was 0.09.
- Christopher Sherrod Neal, 27, of 2110 A. Oakbend St., Greenville, was stopped at 6:55 a.m. on Aug. 15 on Thomas Langston Road by the State Highway Patrol. He had red, glassy eyes. He refused a blood alcohol test.
- Kristin Anne Sugg, 24, of 3687 Highland Drive, Ayden, was stopped at 2:50 a.m. on Aug. 15 on U.S. 264 by the Greenville Police Department. She had red eyes, an odor of alcohol on her breath and was unsteady on her feet. Her blood alcohol level was 0.08.
- Fernando Felix Torres, 30, of 2425 Charles Blvd., Greenville, was stopped at 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 on County Home Road near Worthington Road by the Pitt County Sheriff's Office. He sped in excess of 80 mph in a 45 mph zone and ran a stop sign. Deputies chased him for two miles before he pulled over. He had an open container. His blood alcohol level was 0.09.