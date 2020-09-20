A Winterville woman was cited for driving while impaired after hitting a parked car on Sept. 8, according to court and law enforcement reports.
The incident took place on South Elm Street near Second Street at 4:30 a.m., according to the Greenville Police Department.
Rebecca Nicole Phillips, 25, of 2543 Brook Lane, Winterville, crossed the road’s centerline and hit a parked vehicle.
She continued back into the correct lane of travel and came to a stop. Her vehicle had $5,000 in damages and the other vehicle had $4,000 in damages. Neither vehicle was drivable.
Phillips had slurred speech, red, glassy eyes, was unable to walk and turn or stand on one leg. Officers said she had drugs in her possession. Her blood results were not available.
Six other people also were charged with driving while impaired, according to records available between Sept. 7-14.
In other cases court documents indicate:
- Shena Renee Batten, 35, of 5279 Stantonsburg Road, Greenville, was stopped at 1:33 a.m. on Sept. 12 at Stantonsburg Road near Calloway Road by the State Highway Patrol. She had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on her breath. He blood alcohol level was 0.15.
- Alejandro Daniel Crespo, 21, of 2232 Bellamy Drive A-125, Greenville, was stopped at 9:52 a.m. on Sept. 7 at County Home Road by the State Highway Patrol. He had an open beer in the console of his vehicle, stated he had consumed alcohol the night before, had red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol od his breath. His blood alcohol level was 0.12.
- Terrence Terrell Dixon, 29, of 1250 Fifth Ave., New York, N.Y., was stopped at 3:39 a.m. on Sept. 9 on N.C. 11 near Reedy Branch Road by the Winterville Police Department. He was driving 119 mph in a 60 mph zone, admitted to consuming alcohol, had red, glassy, bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol level was 0.14.
- Ronald Antwan Jenkins, 52, of 1614 Abbott Farm Road, Winterville, was stopped at 8:44 p.m. on Sept. 8 at Speight Seed Farm Road near Pocosin Road by the State Highway Patrol. He side-swiped another vehicle and left the scene. His vehicle had $2,800 in damages and the other vehicle had $1,500 in damages. Both vehicles were drivable. He had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, red, glassy eyes, and admitted to drinking. His blood alcohol level was 0.14. He previously received a DWI in 2003.
- Laquan Benjamin Moore, 43, of 1141 Perkins Road, Greenville, was stopped at 1:04 a.m. on Sept. 11 at Airport Road by the State Highway Patrol. His license was suspended for a DWI, he had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and red, glassy eyes. His blood alcohol level was 0.12. He previously received a DWI in 2008.
- Jonathan Poandl Worrell, 28, of 1574J Bridle Circle, Greenville, was stopped at 1:17 a.m. on Sept. 12 at County Home Road near Edwards Farm Road by the State Highway Patrol. He had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol level was 0.30.