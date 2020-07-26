A Hubert woman was cited for driving while impaired after hitting another vehicle twice on July 16, according to court and law enforcement reports.
The incident took place at 2 p.m. on East Arlington Boulevard near Red Banks Road, according to the Greenville Police Department.
Tammy Lynn Herald, 52, of 213 Lee Rogers Road, Hubert, hit another vehicle twice but there was no damage to either vehicle. She was unsteady on her feet and a witness said she seemed to be impaired.
Herald said she took medication that made her sleepy. Blood results were not available.
Nine other people were also charged with driving while impaired according to records available between July 13-20.
In other cases court documents indicate:
- Willdrek Zaire Barron, 24, of 2233 Bellamy Circle, Greenville, was stopped at 2:49 a.m. on July 18 at S.E. Greenville Boulevard near East Arlington Boulevard by the Greenville Police Department. He had red, glassy eyes, a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol level was 0.15.
- Jacqueline Leigh Cherry, 29, of 100 Canyon Drive, Winterville, was stopped at 12:30 a.m. on July 15 at N.C. 33 near U.S. 264 by the State Highway Patrol. She was not wearing a seat belt and became irate with the deputy. Her blood alcohol level was 0.13.
- Sheena Chenel Coburn, 36, of 304 Pecan Street, Robersonville, was stopped at 12:15 a.m. on July 20 at East Street in Bethel by the State Highway Patrol. She was unsteady on her feet, had glassy eyes and was involved in a collision. Her blood alcohol level was 0.13.
- Liquata Anesha Heath, 44, of 308 Brighton Park Drive Apt. 5, Greenvillle, was stopped at 7:55 p.m. on July 18 on U.S. 264 by the State Highway Patrol. She was unsteady on her feet, had an odor of alcohol on her breath and red, glassy eyes. She refused a blood test.
- Leandra Rose Oxendine, 27, of 2781 Alamac Road, Lumberton, was stopped at 3:03 a.m. on July 19 on Old Tar Road near Laurie Ellis Road by the Winterville Police Department. She had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath, red, glassy eyes, was unsteady on her feet and had slurred speech. Her blood alcohol level was 0.21.
- Ricardo Erasmo Ramos, 42, of 715 Roosevelt Spain Road, Greenville, was stopped at 6:44 p.m. on July 14 on Flemming School Road by the State Highway Patrol. He was swerving on the road, weaving left of center, speeding, has a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and red, glassy eyes. His blood alcohol level was 0.12.
- Alex Ray Warren, 29, of 3440 Hudsons Crossroads Road, Greenville, was stopped at 7:54 p.m. on July 18 at Live Oak Lane near White Oak Drive by the Winterville Police Department. He had slurred, slow speech, low, droopy eyes, admitted to using heroin, had a needle in his pocket and said he shouldn’t be driving. Blood results were not available.
- Teyon Da‘Quan Wilson, 26, of 11 Merry Lane Apt. A, Greenville, was stopped at 1:23 a.m. on July 19 at U.S. 264 near South Elm Street by the Greenville Police Department. He was speeding, admitted to drinking one beer, had red, glassy eyes, an odor of alcohol, slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. He refused a breath test.
Latoya Reshae Wimbley, 36, of 1613 Van Ness Avenue, Greenville, was stopped at 10:57 p.m. on July 18 at Mizell Street near Benjamin Drive by the State Highway Patrol. She had red, glassy eyes, a strong odor of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet. She refused a blood test.